Duke Football 2026 Top 30 Players Countdown: No. 7

We have reached No. 7 on our Duke football 2026 top 30 countdown list. Over the last few weeks, we have been counting down the top 30 players on the Blue Devils' roster heading into the 2026 season.

The No. 1 spot will be revealed the day before Duke's training camp officially begins. At the time of this story being written, an official date for the Blue Devils' camp to begin has not been set.

We heard a lot at the 2026 ACC Football Kickoff over the weekend, from both Duke's representatives and former players.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke's linebacker Luke Mergott talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Darian Mensah, who infamously entered the transfer portal hours before it closed and later committed to Miami, seems to be liking his new home with the Hurricanes, as evidenced by his comments about the Duke program.

"At Duke there was kind of some friction when I first got there because my dollar amount was released," Mensah said.

"Everybody sees that, and it was just hard for me to be the new guy, and everybody said, 'Oh you're getting paid more than me, and I've been here for X amount of years.' At Miami, the culture is different, and it just feels like family and actually feels like I'm at home."

Jul 15, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami quarterback Darian Mensah speaks to the media during ACC Media Days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Interestingly, Duke tight end Jeremiah Hasley, who is back with the Blue Devils for the 2026 season, said the contract was no issue.

"No, Darian's contract was no problem in the locker room," Hasley said. "He was a great quarterback for us. He earned everything he got. There was never a problem."

Nonetheless, head coach Manny Diaz and his staff have a lot of figuring out to do over the next few weeks before the Blue Devils kick off the season against Tulane on September 5. This was probably the hardest rebuild job for Diaz so far through his short tenure in Durham, but there is certainly room for hope for Duke in 2026.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke's tight end Jeremiah Hasley talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Diaz is a combined 18-9 over his first two seasons as Duke's head coach and delivered the program's first ACC Championship in over 30 years last season. He hasn't given fans a reason to doubt him yet, but replicating last year's success after the slew of departures the program experienced will be one heck of a challenge.

Nonetheless, Diaz and Co. did a great job in the portal, acquiring talent that brings real intrigue in expanded roles in 2026. There are lots of interesting position groups to follow throughout training camp, but depth, specifically on the defensive side of the ball, could be an advantage if some of the new mid-major additions can take leaps forward in 2026.

Manny Diaz, head football coach at Duke, shouts during the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against Arizona State at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

We have gone over many of the new pieces on the Blue Devils' roster, as well as returners who could be mainstays on the field next season.

The front seven for Duke has the personnel and talent to be one of the best units on the team next season. It mixes new faces and returning production, combining for a deep and explosive corps. We continue our Duke football 2026 top 30 countdown with a returner on the defensive front who could certainly be the Blue Devils' best defensive player in 2026.

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Trell Harris (11) runs the ball against Duke Blue Devils defensive end Tyshon Reed (10) during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Football 2026 Top 30 Players Countdown: No. 7 DE Tyshon Reed

Tyshon Reed returns for his junior season in Durham, having spent his entire collegiate career thus far with Duke. He has been a consistent producer since entering the program, but 2026 could be the year he really takes off.

Reed held other Power Conference offers out of high school, as the 3-star prospect was rated as the No. 87 edge and No. 140 player out of the state of Georgia, according to the 247Sports 2024 Composite Rankings.

Programs like North Carolina, Northwestern, and Minnesota were all interested in the Colquitt County High School product, but he came to Duke and saw the field right away.

Nov 30, 2024; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils cornerback Vontae Floyd (17) and defensive end Tyshon Reed (10) celebrate his fumble recovery against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

As a true freshman in 2024, the 6'3", 250-pound defensive end saw action in all 13 games, compiling five total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and a sack. In 2025, Reed appeared in all 14 games for the Blue Devils, making one start. He recorded 22 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and a sack, while tallying multiple tackles in six games.

After two seasons of serving a reserve role for the Blue Devils, this is Reed's chance to finally break out as one of the most important players on Duke's defensive line.

Reed is set to be a starter from day one, with Bryce Davis and Kevin O'Connor likely fighting for the starting role alongside him as the other defensive end. With ends like Davis, O'Connor, and Semaj Turner, and d-tackles like former 4-star recruit Owen Wafle and Preston Watson, the Blue Devils' defensive line could be very impactful.

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (12) is wrapped by Duke Blue Devils defensive end Bryce Davis (14) during the first half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke will need to bring its defense back to 2024 form, when it was arguably the best unit in the ACC, at least at getting to the quarterback. The Blue Devils led the league in sacks that season with 43. The Blue Devils took a step back in that regard last season, but with one of the most prolific offenses in the conference, Duke made up for it.

This time around, at least early on, the Blue Devils probably won't be averaging 34.6 points per game. Reed will be one of the key factors in getting Duke's defensive pressure back to prominence.

Sep 6, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive end Kobe Smith (18), cornerback Kimari Robinson (5) and linebacker Luke Mergott (34) bring down Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Hank Beatty (80) during the second quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Other Top 30 Stories:

No. 30 WR Jaivon Solomon | No. 29 RB CJ Campbell | No. 28 QB Dan Mahan | No. 27 DT Preston Watson | No. 26 DT Owen Wafle | No. 25 IOL Sean Stover | No. 24 DE Kevin O'Connor | No. 23 CB Landan Callahan | No. 22 WR Javen Nicholas | No. 21 CB Kyon Loud

No. 20 S Andrew Pellicciotta | No. 19 CB Che Ojarikre | No. 18 LB Kendall Johnson | No. 17 QB Walker Eget | No. 16 CB Dylan Flowers | No. 15 OT Braden Miller | No. 14 C Matt Craycraft | No. 13 CB Kimari Robinson | No. 12 DE Bryce Davis | No. 11 LB Elliott Schaper

No. 10 LB Bradley Gompers | No. 9 S Patrick Smith-Young | No. 8 OT Nick Del Grande