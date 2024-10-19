Everything You Need to Know about the Gators' Matchup Against Kentucky
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Happy Homecoming to the University of Florida, and this year's edition sees the Florida Gators looking for a revenge against a conference opponent in the Kentucky Wildcats, who have won three-straight in the matchup despite a historical dominance by the Gators.
However, this year's matchup will see a lot of sudden change for the Orange and Blue.
Florida will be without starting quarterback Graham Mertz (season-ending ACL tear), starting running back Montrell Johnson Jr. (lower-body) and a slew of other regular contributors.
Not all is lost, though, for the Gators.
Freshman backup DJ Lagway, who had already started once in Mertz's place and had been splitting in-game reps with him, now officially takes over the reigns of the Florida offense. There's confidence brewing in the program with the former five-star taking over the offense.
“D.J. has this innate ability to rise to the occasion and step up in big moments,” head coach Billy Napier said. “I'm confident he'll do that in this situation."
In Mertz's place against Tennessee, Lagway played up-and-down, but his late heroics with a game-tying touchdown pass to Chimere Dike nearly put him into Florida lore had it not been for an overall collapse in overtime. However, his play and potential gives up in what's been a lackluster season.
Meanwhile, Florida has the benefit of its defense playing at its best. The Gators completely stifled UCF two weeks ago and consistently held a high-powered Tennessee offense in check last week. Now, it's about keeping up the intensity and staying consistent.
"Obviously we've worked hard on the football," Napier said. "I think the fundamentals have improved. And again, go back to that open day we specifically talked about the between-play process. We did three practices, every single player was call it and we tried to fix that. SoI think we found the right mix there. And look, we played good for a couple weeks and got to see if we could sustain this. And I'm hopeful we can."
Sitting at 3-3 and with ranked matchups against Georgia, Texas, LSU and Ole Miss looming, Saturday is as good as any for the Gators to get a much-needed victory.
Here’s everything you need to know for the Gators’ matchup against the Wildcats, including broadcast information and betting odds as well as other game day information for those attending the game.
Florida Gators (3-3, 1-1 SEC) vs. Kentucky Wildcats (3-3, 1-3 SEC): What You Need to Know
Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Fla.
When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 7:45 p.m.
Other Gameday Info:
- Gator Walk: 5:25 p.m., Gator Walk Village, North side of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium adjacent to University Avenue.
- Pregame Mr. Two-Bits: Former UF RB John L. Williams (1982-1985)
- Game Theme: UF Homecoming
Watch: SEC Network
- Play-by-play: Dave Neal
- Analyst: Aaron Murray
- Reporter: Marilyn Payne
Weather: 68 degrees Fahrenheit, mostly clear with a 5 percent chance of precipitation, according to Weather.com.
Radio: Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD
- Play-by-play: Sean Kelley
- Analyst: Shane Matthews
- Reporter: Tate Casey
Odds: Kentucky is considered a 1.5-point favorite over Florida in Week Six, according to FanDuel. The over/under is set at 42.5 points.
Series History: Florida leads the series 53-21. The Wildcats defeated the Gators, 33-14, in the series' last matchup on Sept. 30, 2023 in Lexington (Ky.).
What’s At Stake: Florida has lost its last three matchups to Kentucky and is looking to avoid its first four-game losing streak to the Wildcats since the matchups from 1948-1951. Not to mention, the Gators are in desparate need of a win after last week's heartbreaker to Tennessee. Looking at the rest of the schedule, this week is one of the more promising opportunities.
Important Stories:
- Florida Gators Without RB Montrell Johnson Jr. Against Kentucky
- Kentucky Wildcats at Florida Gators Predictions and Preview
- Mertz on New Role with Florida Gators: 'This is a place that I'll be able to take my family to.'
- Florida Gators to Honor Controversial 1984 Team on Saturday
- How Florida Gators Attack Kentucky Wildcats Defense
- Gators' Wednesday Injury Report vs. Kentucky
- Billy Napier, Gators Risk Infamous Feat with Kentucky Game Looming
- Gators' QB Graham Mertz Won't Seek Medical Redshirt
- Napier Addresses Job Security on SEC Coaches' Teleconference
- Former and Current Gators React To Graham Mertz’s Season-Ending Injury
- Gators' WR Chimere Dike Named to Mid-Season Jet Award Watch List
- Former Wisconsin WR Chimere Dike a Big Hit for Florida Gators
- Florida Gators can Lean on Improved Defense while DJ Lagway Settles In
- Gators' RB Montrell Johnson Jr. Injury Not Expected to be Long-Term
- BREAKING: Florida Gators' QB Graham Mertz Out for Season with Torn ACL
- Jaden Robinson Rising Though Florida Gators Defensive Ranks