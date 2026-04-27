Gators End Recruiting Drought with Four-Star OL Commit

The Florida Gators received a major boost to its 2027 recruiting class on Monday as Anna (Tx.) four-star offensive lineman Peyton Miller pledged to the program over programs such as Clemson, Florida State, Penn State, Texas and Texas Tech.

Miller (6-5, 290 pounds) is rated as a top 10 interior lineman in the class in the Rivals Industry Ranking and 247 Composite and is ranked as high as 124th nationally in the 2027 class (247 Sports Composite) and joins Coatesville (Pa.) Area five-star Maxwell Hiller as the Gators' two offensive line commits in the class.

Miller announced his decision on Dave Campbell's Texas Football.

"I'm excited. I'm ready to go," Miller said. "... Build it up, bring it back to what is used to be and go win a national championship. So, I'm fired up."

BREAKING: Four-Star IOL Peyton Miller has Committed to Florida, he tells me for @Rivals⁰

The 6’5 305 IOL from Anna, TX chose the Gators over Texas Tech, Clemson, and Texas



“I want to help the Gators become champions again!”https://t.co/Jbev27Jbu9 pic.twitter.com/wp0sXDy18q — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 27, 2026

Miller, who received multiple predictions on Sunday to choose Florida, also helped end a program drought with his commitment while also continuing to signal a shift in recruiting strategy at the offensive line under new position coach Phil Trautwein.

With Miller's and Hiller's commitments, the Gators have two offensive linemen ranked within the top 10 of their respective position groups and ranked within the top 150 nationally for the first time since 2012. While Florida's offensive line class is shaping up to be its best in over a decade, Trautwein previously said his focus was not on stars or ratings but rather "kids that love football" and "that want to be developed."

He also explained how his history sending players to the NFL is beneficial in recruiting.

"I truly believe, I don’t think in every single recruit we’re going to be the highest bidder, so sometimes kids have to take a chance on me and know that I’m going to develop them and get them to the next level which is the money they really want," he said. "There’s some sell always in that but just making sure they have the right mindset and it comes down to who they are, are they tough, are they willing to work and are they willing to work on their weaknesses and turn them into strengths.”

Miller explained that Trautwein's history of developing offensive linemen and the two's existing relationship were key reasons for his decision to commit to Florida.

"Coach Traut came from Penn State. He put three guys in the NFL this year from Penn State," he said. "I've grown a great relationship with him. He offered me when I was a freshman... Once he went to Florida, I was able to keep that relationship."

Miller is also the latest in a string of commitments in April, becoming the seventh commit in class to join this month. Florida also landed commitments from Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney four-star quarterback Davin Davidson, Warner Robins (Ga.) Northside four-star corner Aamaury Fountain, Princeton (N.J.) Hun School three-star tight end Tommy Douglas and Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard four-star receiver Anthony Jennings since Hiller committed on April 8.

Florida also landed a commitment from Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day three-star defensive lineman De'Voun Kendrick on Monday.

Additionally, Tulsa (Okla.) Jenks four-star safety Kailib Dillard and Coral Gables (Fla.) three-star defensive lineman Stive-Bentley Keumajou Yondui, who bold multiple predictions to choose Florida, are set to announce their commitments on May 5 (Dillard) and May 6 (Keumajou Yondui). The Gators also have predictions from various outlets to land four-star receiver Amare Patterson, four-star receiver Elias Pearl, four-star edge rusher Frederick Ards III, four-star defensive lineman Tyler Alexander and three-star corner Kamauri Whitfield.

After this year's spring game, first-year head coach Jon Sumrall briefly detailed his program's recent recruiting momentum, highlighting the university's academic prestige, the weather in Gainesville, the history and pageantry of the football program and "authentic relationships."

“We can get anybody to come visit the University of Florida if we want in America if we do a good job. This is not a really hard place to recruit to," he said.

Florida Gators 2027 Recruiting Class

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's moves in the 2027 recruiting class in our official tracker.

Sign up for our free Florida Gators newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news!