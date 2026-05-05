What Time are Gators 2027 Targets Committing This Week?

Four 2027 recruits with predictions to choose the Florida Gators are announcing their decisions this week, with two announcing on Tuesday, one on Wednesday and another on Friday.

Here's what time and how to watch each commitment.

Tuesday, 4 p.m.: 4-Star OT Elijah Hutcheson

Rated as Rivals' No. 77 overall recruit and No. 6 tackle, Roanoke (Va.) North Cross School four-star Elijah Hutcheson will announce his decision on Tuesday at 4 p.m. with Florida, Clemson, Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech as the finalists.

Florida, having already landed two other top 100 offensive lineman in other recruiting site's rankings in five-star Maxwell Hiller and four-star Peyton Miller, has a chance to land three top 150 offensive linemen in a single recruiting class for the first time since 2006. Hutcheson is currently predicted to choose Florida by On3/Rivals' Blake Alderman.

Hutcheson will announce his decision on the Rivals' YouTube Channel.

Tuesday, 5 p.m.: 4-Star S Kailib Dillard

An hour after Hutcheson comes off the board, Tulsa (Ok.) Jenks four-star safety Kailib Dillard will announce his decision between Florida, Oregon and Georgia, giving the Gators a chance to land two commits on Tuesday alone. Like Hutcheson, Dillard is also predicted to choose Florida, with predictions coming from On3/Rivals' Alderman, Corey Bender and Sam Spiegelman.

Dillard is ranked as the No. 24 safety in the class and would be Florida's first commit at safety. He will announce his decision on the Rivals' YouTube Channel.

Wednesday, 9 a.m.: 3-Star DL Stive-Bentley Keumajou Yondui

Florida has the potential to land three commits in less than 24 hours with Coral Gables (Fla.) three-star defensive tackle Stive-Bentley Keumajou Yondui announcing on Wednesday at 9 a.m. Ranked as the No. 2 defensive tackle in Florida, he holds multiple predictions to choose Florida, including some from both On3/Rivals and 247 Sports.

He will announce his decision on the CBS Sports College Football YouTube Channel.

Friday, 4 p.m.: 4-Star RB Andrew Beard

The Gators have a chance to close out the week with a possible fourth commitment on Friday as Bogard (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian School four-star running back Andrew Beard announces his decision between Florida, Clemson, Georgia and Tennessee.

This one appears to be a 50-50 battle between the Gators and the Tigers as both programs hold a prediction to land him from 247 Sports' recruiting insiders.

Beard's decision will be live streamed on the CBS Sports College Football YouTube Channel.

Florida Gators 2027 Recruiting Class

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's moves in the 2027 recruiting class in our official tracker. After landing seven commits in April, Florida's 2027 recruiting class currently ranks eighth in the Rivals Industry Ranking and in the 247 Sports Composite.

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