Alabama’s QB situation remains a mystery before FSU showdown

The Florida State Seminoles and the Alabama Crimson Tide will face off in Tallahassee on Aug. 30 to open the season.

Jackson Bakich

Nov 30, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer is upset with officials after a Tide player was called for a personal foul during the second half against the Autumn Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 28-14. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images
With the start of the college football season three and a half months away, intel coming from different programs regarding their quarterback battles can be inconclusive.

Moreover, even when the information regarding Week 1 starting QBs comes straight from the horse's mouth, the indecisiveness and hesitancy to name a field general could be good news for Florida State fans.

With Alabama coming off a 9-4 campaign in Kalen DeBoer's first year in Tuscaloosa, the Tide will turn to a new quarterback after Jalen Milroe's departure to the National Football League.

'Bama's options? Redshirt junior and the front-runner to win the job, Ty Simpson, redshirt sophomore Austin Mack, and freshman Keelon Russell.

Regarding the QB race, DeBoer said the "Competition always continues" surrounding Ty Simpson and the others.

"That's this year. That's any year," DeBoer said per Bama247. "I think the biggest thing for them, the message is that they all got to keep it better. For us to accomplish what we want to, we want to do as a team, and of course, being quarterback driven in a lot of ways -- personnel driven too -- but the quarterback position needs to keep progressing. So this summer, fall camp, they all got to keep getting better.

"And that's their mindset. They're great kids, and they understand that and they have high goals for themselves, individually and also our whole team."

No matter who starts for the Tide, the Seminoles will face an inexperienced quarterback making his first start. Not only will it be their first start, but it will be in the hostile environment that is Doak Campbell Stadium.

