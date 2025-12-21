Brother of FSU football star planning to enter transfer portal

Florida State's roster will undergo significant changes over the next few weeks. The Seminoles have seen nine more players depart from the program over the last seven days.

Decisions can always change, it's happened before with one of the veterans who moved on from FSU to enter the portal, redshirt junior linebacker Omar Graham Jr. The fourth-year defender tested the waters last year and then returned to Tallahassee.

The total number of players expected to move on has reached 20.

Brother Of Former FSU Star Jermaine Johnson Entering Portal

According to his social media, redshirt freshman running back Jeremiah Johnson is expected to transfer from Florida State after two years with the program.

Johnson saw his only game action with the Seminoles in 2025, appearing in the blowout victories against East Texas A&M and Kent. He totaled ten rushes for 54 yards, including a career-high 16-yard carry in the win over the Golden Flashes.

In his first year with the program, Johnson worked with the scout team while redshirting.

Florida State Transfer Portal Running Back. 3 Years of Eligibility Remaining. pic.twitter.com/EinMuemiof — ⭐️𝕁𝕖𝕣𝕖𝕞𝕚𝕒𝕙 𝕁𝕠𝕙𝕟𝕤𝕠𝕟™️⭐️ (@The_OfficialJJ) December 18, 2025

Johnson joined the Seminoles as a walk-on out of Gadsden County High School. He's the younger brother of former Florida State star Jermaine Johnson II, who made a big impact in garnet and gold despite playing just one season with the program. The older Johnson has since moved on to the NFL, drafted by the New York Jets in the first round back in 2022.

The 5-foot-11, 204-pound running back is expected to have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Florida State's top three running backs from last season - redshirt senior Gavin Sawchuk, redshirt junior Samuel Singleton Jr., and sophomore Ousmane Kromah - are all eligible to return in 2026.

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

DB Cai Bates, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/15)

DB Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/16)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)

TE Randy Pittman Jr., Junior (Announced 12/16)

DE Jayson Jenkins, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/18)

RB Jeremiah Johnson, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/18)

QB Jaylen King, Junior (Announced 12/19)

