Ex-FSU football skill player finds new home
A former member of Florida State's football program has found a new home through the NCAA Transfer Portal.
On Friday, ex-FSU tight end Koby Gross announced he was transferring to Ball State for his final season of eligibility at the college level. Gross spent the last three years at FAMU but departed from the program to enter the portal last month.
The California native had a career year with the Rattlers in 2024. He appeared in 12 games, catching 24 passes for 257 yards and three touchdowns. Gross recorded a season-best six catches for 106 yards and a score in FAMU's 22-18 victory against South Carolina State on August 31. He was named second-team All-SWAC for the campaign.
Overall, Gross saw action in 28 games with the program and totaled 36 catches for 381 yards and six touchdowns with the program. He also rushed once for one yard.
Gross originally signed with Florida State as a three-star JUCO prospect in the 2021 class. He didn't see the field during his lone season with the program, primarily working with the scout team while being named to the ACC Honor Roll.
Going into the offseason, Gross was looking to earn a bigger opportunity with the Seminoles. However, he was injured early in FSU's slate of spring practices in 2022, sidelining him for the remainder of the period. That led Gross to transfer from the program as he stuck around in Tallahassee to play for FAMU.
The 6-foot-2, 245-pound is preparing for his sixth and final season of eligibility at the college level.
Who Has Entered The Transfer Portal From Florida State During The Spring Window?
Quarterback Trever Jackson, Redshirt Freshman (transferred to Arkansas)
Wide Receiver Hykeem Williams, Junior (transferred to Colorado)
Wide Receiver Jordan Scott, Junior (transferred to Maryland)
Wide Receiver Jalen Brown, Redshirt Sophomore (dismissed/transferred to Arkansas)
Offensive Lineman TJ Ferguson, Redshirt Senior (transferred to Syracuse)
Offensive Lineman Jaylen Early, Redshirt Junior (transferred to Missouri)
Defensive End Aaron Hester, Redshirt Junior (transferred to Liberty)
Defensive Tackle D'Nas White, Redshirt Freshman
Linebacker Timir Hickman-Collins, Redshirt Freshman (transferred to North Carolina)
Who Does Florida State Have At Tight End For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Markeston Douglas
Redshirt Junior Greyson Labiad
Junior Randy Pittman
Sophomore Landen Thomas
