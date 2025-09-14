Florida State football gets astronomical betting line ahead of Kent State game
The Florida State Seminoles might've had a week off, but the weekend didn't come without positive results.
On Sunday, Florida State moved up to No. 7 in the AP Top 25 Poll. Seminole fans will have a top-10 team to cheer for when they pack Doak Campbell Stadium next Saturday for a non-conference matchup against Kent State.
After handling their first two games to the tune of a combined score of 108-20, FSU is expected to put together a similar effort when the Golden Flashes travel to Tallahassee. Kent State has lost 24 consecutive games to FBS opponents dating back to the final contest of the 2022 regular season nearly three years ago.
As anticipated, the Seminoles will enter the contest as a heavy favorite.
Florida State Projected To Decimate Kent State
According to FanDuel, FSU is projected to take Kent State to the woodshed. The Seminoles opened as a 43.5-point favorite. The Over/Under is only set at 56.5 points, meaning Florida State is tabbed to defeat the Golden Flashes roughly 50-6.5.
It's very possible this game could mirror what Florida State did to East Texas A&M in Week 2, where the Seminoles won 77-3. Kent State lost to Texas Tech, 62-14, earlier this month.
FSU is averaging 54 points and 555.5 yards of total offense per game.
The Golden Flashes also enter their second road game in three weeks with an interim head coach and possibly a backup quarterback. Starting signal-caller CJ Montes missed the recent loss to Buffalo due to a lower-body injury.
That forced redshirt sophomore Dru DeShields into the lineup. DeShields, who has fought through multiple ACL injuries, has completed 35/57 passes for 513 yards with four touchdowns to zero interceptions in three appearances this season. He's rushed 24 times for 61 yards and two more scores.
Florida State and Kent State will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 20. The contest will be televised on the ACC Network.
The Seminoles are 1-0 against the spread, upsetting Alabama to begin the season. No odds were included for FSU's victory against East Texas A&M.
