Florida State running back tabbed as ACC breakout candidate

After a limited 2024 season, the explosive athlete is expected to play a key role in the offense this fall.

Tommy Mire

Nov 4, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Florida State Seminoles helmet on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Florida State's running back room is expected to be a strong suit under new offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn. With players like Kam Davis, Roydell Williams, Ousmane Kromah, Gavin Sawchuk, Samuel Singleton Jr., and Caziah Holmes, there is plenty of talent to go around in running backs coach David Johnson's room.

One playmaker that stepped foot on campus with a lot of hype is running back Jaylin Lucas, who saw limited action with the Seminoles after a season-ending injury left him sidelined last year.

Lucas was expected to help shore up FSU's return game and add another dynamic player in the rotation. He appeared in two games in 2024 and had 13 yards on the ground, 39 yards through the air, and two kickoff returns for 36 yards after transferring from Indiana.

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Brendan Sorsby (15) hands the ball off to Indiana Hoosiers running back Jaylin Lucas
Oct 21, 2023; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Brendan Sorsby (15) hands the ball off to Indiana Hoosiers running back Jaylin Lucas (12) during the first quarter against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

With all eyes on the Seminoles this season, in particular the offense, Florida State will need multiple breakout players to overcome a forgettable 2-10 year in 2024.

247Sports recently released an "inside look" at potential breakout stars in the ACC, and Florida State's Jaylin Lucas came in as an "under-the-radar" player after a strong spring showing.

"Dynamic playmaker that will be used in a number of ways — in the backfield, as a slot receiver and in the return game," 247Sports reported. "Has home run playmaking ability."

Not having Lucas in the mix last season only added to Florida State's woes. The Houma, Louisiana native tallied 2,052 all-purpose yards, including 1,163 on kickoff returns, 546 rushing, 329 receiving, and 14 on punt returns during his 23 appearances with the Hoosiers. His three touchdowns on kick returns tied the Indiana career record.

When healthy, Lucas adds valuable speed, which should pair well with wide receivers Duce Robinson and Squirrel White, which was something that was lacking last year.

If Florida State hopes to revitalize its offense and leave 2024 in the rearview, getting a healthy Lucas back into the fold could be a game-changer. His speed, versatility, and proven ability in the return game give the Seminoles another dangerous weapon

