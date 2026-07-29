FSU Football Fall Camp Preview: Defensive Line

Florida State overhauled the defensive front this offseason, hiring EDGEs coach Nick Williams to work alongside defensive line coach Terrance Knighton.

Along with the coaching changes, the personnel looks a lot different. The Seminoles brought in two transfers, and seven combined JUCO/high school signees.

READ MORE: Two Potential FSU Football Starters Limited As Fall Camp Begins

With Darrell Jackson Jr. off to the NFL, Florida State needs to find an answer in the middle, and the coaching staff is hoping Daniel Lyons, Mandrell Desir, Deante McCray, and Kevin Wynn can fill the gap.

On the outside, the Seminoles are banking on transfer pass-rusher Rylan Kennedy to step into a larger role than he's ever played before.

NoleGameday will be breaking down each position group on the roster to provide an inside look at how things could turn out with the season swiftly approaching. The focus turns towards a defensive line room that lacks overall size, but makes up for it with speed and athleticism.

Other Fall Camp Previews:

Quarterback

Running Back

Wide Receiver

Tight End

Offensive Line

Linebacker

Special Teams

At The Surface:

Oct 11, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Mandrell Desir (93) sacks Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

— Daniel Lyons, Redshirt Senior

Lyons is the most experienced defensive lineman on the roster. He's in excellent shape going into his final run with the Seminoles. The Seminoles need Lyons to be one of their top defenders.

— Jordan Sanders, Redshirt Senior

Sanders is fully healthy for fall camp after missing all of spring due to an injury. He was absent for a crucial acclimation period, as Sanders is leaping to the P4 level after jumping from the FCS to G6 last year.

— Deamontae Diggs, Redshirt Senior

Diggs returns to Florida State for his seventh season of college football. He picked up a medical redshirt following a neck injury early in 2025. Diggs might be able to provide a little juice as a pass-rusher if he's healthy. He was a full participant in the spring.

— Deante McCray, Redshirt Senior

McCray is back for his second season with the Seminoles. He was up-and-down in his first campaign at Florida State. McCray displayed more consistency this spring and is in the running for a starting role.

— Rylan Kennedy, Senior

Kennedy transfers to Florida State following three seasons at Texas A&M. After only making one start with the Aggies, Kennedy is expected to play a significant role in Tallahassee. He's bulked up in an effort to be an every-down defensive end.

— Jalen Anderson, Junior

Anderson was the No. 1 JUCO EDGE in the 2026 class, and Florida State fended off LSU for his services. The Joker is still learning what it takes to play at the highest level, but he figures to factor into the rotation.

— Mandrell Desir, Sophomore

Desir impressed upon his arrival at Florida State, quickly proving that he was ahead of schedule for a typical true freshman. That led to an All-American campaign, and eventually, a raise. A national name, Desir will now be one of the focuses for opposing offenses each week.

— Darryll Desir, Sophomore

While Darryll Desir didn't make quite as big an impact as his brother, he still had some key moments. He's potentially the favorite to start at defensive end when the Seminoles want a larger body off the edge.

— Kevin Wynn, Redshirt Freshman

Wynn was coming along last fall, but an injury late in camp derailed his true freshman season. Following a redshirt, he's gotten into great shape, and was one of the standouts this summer. If he reaches his ceiling, it'll change everything for the Seminoles.

— Tylon Lee, Redshirt Freshman

Lee redshirted in 2025 and isn't anticipated to play a major role at this time. Lee was a composite four-star recruit coming out of high school.

— Earnest Rankins, Freshman

Rankins earned consistent praise from the coaching staff during the spring. He needs to keep ascending, as the opportunity is there to play a small role in year one.

— Franklin Whitley, Freshman

Whitley is on a similar path. He's continued to settle in over the past few months. The Seminoles like him on the interior.

— Jaemin Pinckney, Freshman

Pinckney flipped from USF to Florida State during the Early Signing Period, and made it to campus in January. A full offseason program was useful. Bulking up his frame is the main goal right now.

— Wihtlley Cadeau, Freshman

Cadeau was one of Terrance Knighton's first commitments. The Seminoles like his ceiling, but he will need some time to develop.

— Cam Brooks, Freshman

Brooks suffered an Achilles injury in February during a Tour of Duty workout. Mike Norvell believes he could return late in the year, which would be big for his development.

— Judah Daniels, Freshman

Daniels has a lot of potential, even if he's likely to redshirt in 2026.

— Christian Collins-Murray, Freshman

Collins-Murray will spend his true freshman season working with the scout team and redshirting.

Biggest Question Mark?

Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Rylan Kennedy (15) defends in coverage against the Auburn Tigers during the second quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Can Rylan Kennedy Be An X-Factor In The Trenches?

Florida State had plenty of outgoing faces in the defensive end room. James Williams, Jayson Jenkins, and Amaree Williams all ended up elsewhere.

Instead of going transfer heavy, the Seminoles made a single addition to the unit, bringing in Kennedy. On paper, Kennedy isn't the proven player that Jermaine Johnson II or Jared Verse were when they arrived at Florida State.

The coaching staff likes his ability and mindset. Kennedy has bulked up, but he's never had this much responsibility or pressure on his shoulders before.

Kennedy could make-or-break what Florida State wants to do up front.

Follow The Leader

It's hard to pick one leader, as the coaching staff credited Daniel Lyons and Deante McCray for leading the room during the spring. It sounds like neither player is afraid to step up and set examples for the younger players.

Both of them are veterans, with experience playing at Florida State. The Seminoles will need to lean on that leadership when things get tough.

Projected Depth Chart

JACK:

1. Rylan Kennedy, Sr.

2. Jalen Anderson, Jr.

Nose Tackle:

1. Daniel Lyons, RS Sr.

2. Kevin Wynn, RS Fr.

3. Jordan Sanders, RS Sr.

Defensive Tackle:

1. Mandrell Desir, So. OR Deante McCray, RS Sr.

2. Earnest Rankins, Fr./Franklin Whitley, Fr.

Defensive End:

1. Darryll Desir, So.

2. Deamontae Diggs, RS Sr.

Fall Camp Outlook

Depth isn't necessarily an issue on the interior, with Lyons, McCray, Wynn, and Mandrell Desir as the core four Florida State can rely on. Sanders is a dark horse to assist in some capacity, though that's not something the Seminoles should bank on occurring. The preseason will tell us a lot about that possibility.

On the EDGE, there aren't enough quality bodies. Darryll Desir should take a step forward, but Rylan Kennedy and Jalen Anderson are the two players who need to have a big camp.

It feels like Florida State is relying on a lot of things going in its favor in the trenches, which is no sure thing. The Seminoles' lack of multiple transfer additions on the outside may come back to bite them.

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