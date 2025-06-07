FSU football running back named breakout candidate for 2025 season
The Florida State Seminoles will need to improve mightily in the run game department, as they were in the bottom five nationally last season.
Retired? Aaron Donald responds to LA Rams' Jared Verse’s challenge
The Garnet and Gold have brought in some new pieces on the offensive line, including three from the SEC, one from the Big Ten, and another from UCF.
However, it could be the true freshman running back Ousmane Kromah who could steal the spotlight for the Seminoles in 2025.
Per College Football Network, Kromah fits the mold of Saquon Barkley and Nick Chubb.
- Mark Stolte, College Football Network
"After finishing 132nd out of 134 FBS teams in rushing yards per play at 2.9, Florida State would be wise to start [Ousmane] Kromah right away. His 445-pound squat in high school gives shades of Nick Chubb and Saquon Barkley as a gym rat running back.
He also totaled 1356 yards and 15 touchdowns in his senior year of high school, 471 receiving yards, and eight touchdowns in the pass game."
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell spoke about his recruitment of Kromah during a Seminole Boosters event in February.
“To be able to get him was big … especially the season we’re coming off. It’s somebody that’s believing in what’s ahead rather than what just happened, and believing he’s gonna be able to come in and be a spark, be a difference-maker in that," Norvell said. "It was as big of a signing, I think, as we’ve had since we’ve been here.”
Who Does Florida State Have At Running Back For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Roydell Williams
Redshirt Senior Caziah Holmes
Redshirt Junior Jaylin Lucas
Redshirt Junior Gavin Sawchuk
Redshirt Sophomore Samuel Singleton
Sophomore Kam Davis
Redshirt Freshman Zay Parks
Redshirt Freshman Jeremiah Johnson
True Freshman Ousmane Kromah
READ MORE: Coveted recruiting target has disappointing news for Florida State football
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok