FSU football running back named breakout candidate for 2025 season

The Seminoles could use any help they can get on the ground, as they were one of the worst rushing teams in 2024.

Aug 24, 2024; Dublin, IRL; Florida State University head coach Mike Norvell before the game against Georgia Tech at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tom Maher/INPHO via Imagn Images / Tom Maher/INPHO via Imagn Images
The Florida State Seminoles will need to improve mightily in the run game department, as they were in the bottom five nationally last season.

The Garnet and Gold have brought in some new pieces on the offensive line, including three from the SEC, one from the Big Ten, and another from UCF.

However, it could be the true freshman running back Ousmane Kromah who could steal the spotlight for the Seminoles in 2025.

Per College Football Network, Kromah fits the mold of Saquon Barkley and Nick Chubb.


"After finishing 132nd out of 134 FBS teams in rushing yards per play at 2.9, Florida State would be wise to start [Ousmane] Kromah right away. His 445-pound squat in high school gives shades of Nick Chubb and Saquon Barkley as a gym rat running back.


He also totaled 1356 yards and 15 touchdowns in his senior year of high school, 471 receiving yards, and eight touchdowns in the pass game."

Mark Stolte, College Football Network

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell spoke about his recruitment of Kromah during a Seminole Boosters event in February.

“To be able to get him was big … especially the season we’re coming off. It’s somebody that’s believing in what’s ahead rather than what just happened, and believing he’s gonna be able to come in and be a spark, be a difference-maker in that," Norvell said. "It was as big of a signing, I think, as we’ve had since we’ve been here.”

Who Does Florida State Have At Running Back For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Roydell Williams

Redshirt Senior Caziah Holmes

Redshirt Junior Jaylin Lucas

Redshirt Junior Gavin Sawchuk

Redshirt Sophomore Samuel Singleton

Sophomore Kam Davis

Redshirt Freshman Zay Parks

Redshirt Freshman Jeremiah Johnson

True Freshman Ousmane Kromah

