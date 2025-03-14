FSU Football spring defensive end preview: new coach, new scheme, new faces
In November, Florida State football took a massive change in direction when it fired defensive coordinator Adam Fuller. However, that opened the door for new defensive coordinator, Tony White, and new defensive line coach, Terrance Knighton, both coming from Nebraska.
READ MORE: ESPN College Football analyst says Florida State could be a 'dangerous' team in 2025
Not only did this bring an obvious shift as old and new faces came and went, but it also brought a change in scheme, which also enabled a change in responsibilities.
For instance, with longtime defensive line coach Odell Haggins taking a step back and moving into an associate head coach role, DC White switching to a 3-3-5 defensive scheme, and the addition of Knighton, these factors moved former DE coach John Papuchis to the open linebackers coaching job (who retained his special teams title).
For the first time in a long time, Florida State does not have a defensive ends coach, but rather a sole defensive line coach in Knighton.
Departures:
Patrick Payton (LSU), Marvin Jones Jr (Oklahoma), DD Holmes (Maryland), Tomiwa Durojaiye (Illinois), Lamont Green, Jr. (FIU), Dante Anderson (FIU), and Byron Turner, Jr. (Tulsa)
While FSU's 2-10 season was disappointing at all positions except special teams, the defensive end position may have been the biggest letdown. With Patrick Payton and Marvin Jones Jr failing to get the penetration that was expected, the edge spot for the Seminoles seemed to be flat despite some of the high expectations.
Payton's statistics dropped in virtually every single category including tackles, tackles for loss, sacks, and forced fumbles. Perhaps the most telling statistic was that Payton's pass deflections went from 10 in 2023 to 0 in 2024. There simply wasn't any push. Jones Jr.'s stats were about the same. The production simply wasn't cutting it.
Returners:
Redshirt senior Jaden Jones, redshirt junior Aaron Hester, and redshirt sophomore Grant Fielder
The edge rushers who remain on the roster (Jones - RS Sr., Hester - RS Jr., Fielder - RS So.) have combined for a mere 18 appearances at the Division I level. One of those players (Hester) accounts for 11 of those games. We will monitor their reps during the spring, but with the influx of talent coming in through the transfer portal and the high school class, don't be surprised if the three mentioned above have to scratch and claw for a second team spot.
New Additions:
James Williams (Nebraska), Deamontae Diggs (Coastal Carolina), Deante McCray (Western Kentucky), four-star Tylon Lee, four-star LaJesse Harrold, three-star Mandrell Desir, and three-star Darryll Desir
The hirings of Tony White and Terrance Knighton provided a cherry on top with the transfer of James Williams from Nebraska. The defensive end spent both of his years at Nebraska under the tutelage of White and Knighton. Williams only played in four games during his first season with the Cornhuskers prior to his standout performance this fall. In total, he appeared in 16 games at Nebraska, totaling 18 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and seven sacks.
As for McCray, he is coming off his third season with the Hilltoppers, and he had a career year in 2024, recording 59 tackles, three tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and one blocked kick in 14 starts.
Diggs appeared in 13 games, making seven starts, for the Chanticleers last fall. He totaled 34 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, and two pass deflections. Diggs recorded a season-high seven tackles and one tackle for loss in a 31-19 defeat to Marshall on November 16. He was credited with 18 pressures in 441 snaps but did miss 10.5% of his tackle attempts. Diggs graded out at 62.5 overall, per PFF.
With all of this in mind, Florida State will need a lot out of its defensive ends. A 3-3-5 defense will naturally make the edge rushers more important in the run game as the first line of defense compared to a 4-3. They need to be both big and fast.
Projected Depth Chart:
Defensive End:
1. James Williams, RS Jr.
2. Deamontae Diggs, RS Sr.
3. Tylon Lee, Fr.
Defensive End:
1. Deante McCray, RS Jr.
2. Aaron Hester, RS Jr.
3. LaJesse Harrold, Fr.
Spring Outlook:
With the spring approaching, look for the defensive end group (is it just the defensive line group now?) to be a microcosm of either improvement or stagnation. If the defensive ends cannot create pressure, generate sacks, record pass deflections, keep contain, and step up to the plate as a run stopper, then it could be a long season for the Seminoles in 2025.
FSU's veterans in 2024 did not pan out, and the team's transfers didn’t cash in. But, with a new set of coaches and another crack at the Transfer Portal, the Florida State Seminoles could be in line for a breakout season in the trenches.
A new scheme might take some time to get down, but with some Nebraska guys such as Williams to help the players with the transition, things could turn around faster than expected.
In short, pretty much the entire DE room has been gutted and replaced without a player heading to the NFL. If you're looking to see signs of a personnel, culture, and scheme overhaul, the defensive ends are a great place to start.
Previous Spring Position Previews:
READ MORE: Former FSU star leaving Super Bowl Champion Eagles for $74.6 million deal with Cardinals
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Basketball throughout the season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU Football listed as a college football team that must 'fine-tune' ahead of spring
• ESPN identifies FSU Football's 'players to watch' during spring practice
• Florida Gators offer FSU's longest-standing commitment in #Tribe26
• Former LSU standout gives major props to ex-FSU DE Jared Verse at NFL Combine