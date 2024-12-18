FSU Football's Star Punter Accepts Invite To Hula Bowl
Florida State football punter and First-Team All-American Alex Mastromanno has accepted an invite to the Caribe Royale Orlando 2025 Hula Bowl All-Star Game. Originally held in Hawaii, the Hula Bowl moved to UCF’s FBC Mortgage Stadium (known as the Bounce House) in 2022 and has remained there since.
According to the Hula Bowl's website, the game features “120 of the top senior athletes” and players from Canada, Australia, and Japan. Additionally, the bowl vows to always have Polynesian players with “ties to the islands.” Scouts from the NFL, UFL, and the CFL will be represented at the event. The exhibition will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11, at noon and broadcast on CBS Sports Network.
Mastromanno, from Melbourne, Australia, led the country and set an ACC record with 49.3 yards per punt. He also led the nation with 30 punts of at least 50 yards en route to being a Ray Guy Award finalist for the second consecutive season. He joined the team in 2020 and has been the starting punter since.
FSU’s career record holder for punts, punting average, and total punting yards, Mastromanno ranked second in the nation with an average of 45.6 net yards per punt. He added 17 punts downed inside the 20-yard line, 18 fair catches, a long of 65, and just two touchbacks.
With 252 punts for 11,304 yards, Mastromanno topped Rohn Stark’s previous school records (244, 10,418). Mastromanno’s 44.9 career average broke Powell’s previous record of 44.2.
In 2023, Mastromanno became FSU’s first finalist for the Ray Guy Award and was a second-team All-American.
Mastromanno joins former FSU cornerback Fentrell Cypress II as the second Seminole to join the event.
