FSU football releases uniform combination for ACC finale vs. NC State Wolfpack

The Florida State Seminoles have released their uniform combination for the final conference game of the 2025 season.

Dustin Lewis

Aug 30, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell reacts after a play against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
The 2025 regular season is winding down with just two games remaining for Florida State.

On Friday night, it'll be a tale of two teams fighting for bowl eligibility in Raleigh. The Seminoles and North Carolina State Wolfpack both enter the matchup 5-5 and one win away from clinching a spot in the postseason.

Florida State has lost its last three meetings against NC State and is only 11-10 on the road in the series.

What Uniforms Will Florida State Don Against NC State?

Tommy Castellanos
Nov 1, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos (1) celebrates a touchdown during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Leading up to the matchup against North Carolina State, Florida State released its uniform combination for the game.

The Seminoles will be riding with an alternate road look for the third time this season - gold helmets, white jerseys, and garnet pants.

The Wolfpack are expected to wear white helmets, red jerseys, and white pants.

Florida State and NC State will kick off at 8:00 p.m. on ESPN with Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, and Paul Carcaterra on the call.

A Look At What The Team Has Worn Game-By-Game In 2025:

Alabama: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants

East Texas A&M: Alternate home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants

Kent State: Alternate home uniforms - white helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants

Virginia: Alternate away uniforms - white helmets, white jerseys, and white pants

Miami: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants

Pittsburgh: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants

Stanford: Alternate away uniforms - gold helmets, white jerseys, and garnet pants

Wake Forest: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants

Clemson: Traditional road uniforms - gold helmets, white jerseys, and gold pants

Virginia Tech: Alternate home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season

DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

