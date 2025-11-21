FSU football releases uniform combination for ACC finale vs. NC State Wolfpack
The 2025 regular season is winding down with just two games remaining for Florida State.
On Friday night, it'll be a tale of two teams fighting for bowl eligibility in Raleigh. The Seminoles and North Carolina State Wolfpack both enter the matchup 5-5 and one win away from clinching a spot in the postseason.
Florida State has lost its last three meetings against NC State and is only 11-10 on the road in the series.
What Uniforms Will Florida State Don Against NC State?
Leading up to the matchup against North Carolina State, Florida State released its uniform combination for the game.
The Seminoles will be riding with an alternate road look for the third time this season - gold helmets, white jerseys, and garnet pants.
The Wolfpack are expected to wear white helmets, red jerseys, and white pants.
Florida State and NC State will kick off at 8:00 p.m. on ESPN with Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, and Paul Carcaterra on the call.
A Look At What The Team Has Worn Game-By-Game In 2025:
Alabama: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants
East Texas A&M: Alternate home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants
Kent State: Alternate home uniforms - white helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants
Virginia: Alternate away uniforms - white helmets, white jerseys, and white pants
Miami: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants
Pittsburgh: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants
Stanford: Alternate away uniforms - gold helmets, white jerseys, and garnet pants
Wake Forest: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants
Clemson: Traditional road uniforms - gold helmets, white jerseys, and gold pants
Virginia Tech: Alternate home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants
