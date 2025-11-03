Kickoff time, TV channel announced for FSU football's home finale vs. Virginia Tech
The Florida State Seminoles will try to win their second game in a row when they travel to face the Clemson Tigers on Saturday. The Tigers have pulled out eight of the last nine meetings in the rivalry.
Following the contest against the Tigers, Florida State is set to return to Doak Campbell Stadium for its final home game of the 2025 season. The conference game against the Virginia Tech Hokies in Tallahassee on Saturday, November 15, will mark senior day for the Seminoles.
The Hokies have had a disappointing campaign to this point of the fall. Virginia Tech fired head coach Brent Pry following a 0-3 start, elevating offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery to interim head coach. The team is 3-6 (2-3 ACC) overall.
Last week, the Hokies led No. 14 Louisville 16-7 at halftime. However, Virginia Tech wouldn't score again, falling 28-16.
On Monday, the ACC announced game times and television information for contests that'll take place during Week 12 (Saturday, November 15).
When Will FSU-Virginia Tech Kick Off?
According to the Atlantic Coast Conference, the game between FSU and Virginia Tech will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 15. The contest will be televised on the ACC Network.
This will be the third straight game where Florida State has played on the ACC Network, and the fifth time this season.
Florida State and Virginia Tech haven't met on the football field since 2023, a game the Seminoles won 39-17 en route to their most recent ACC Championship.
The Hokies do return their starting quarterback from that last meeting, redshirt senior Kyron Drones. On the season, Drones has completed 152/260 passes for 1,592 yards with 15 touchdowns to six interceptions. He's added 127 rushes for 499 yards and eight more scores.
Florida State leads the all-time series 24-13-1.
Virginia Tech will enjoy a BYE week this Saturday ahead of its trip to Tallahassee.
