Kickoff Time, TV Channel Pending For FSU's Home Game Against Clemson
Florida State hits the road this weekend for its first true road game of the season. After walking away victorious on Saturday night, the Seminoles are hoping to build on the positives that came out of the win over Cal and carry that with them to Dallas. The matchup will mark the ACC opener for the SMU Mustangs.
Following the contest against the Mustangs, the Seminoles will be back in Doak Campbell Stadium for a critical conference game against the Clemson Tigers. On Monday, the ACC announced game times and television information for games that will take place during the weekend of Saturday, October 5. According to the Atlantic Coast Conference, the game between FSU and Clemson will kick off at either 7:00 p.m. on ESPN or 7:30 p.m. on ABC.
That exact kickoff time and TV slot will be designated this weekend.
The Seminoles snapped a seven-game losing streak to Clemson with a comeback victory in Death Valley last year. Florida State trailed 10-0 and 17-7 but responded in the second half due to the heroics of quarterback Jordan Travis and linebacker Kalen DeLoach. The play of the game, and possibly the season, for FSU was DeLoach's forced fumble that he returned for a touchdown to tie the game in the third quarter.
Florida State was aided by a missed field goal late in regulation. That set up a 24-yard touchdown pass from Travis to Keon Coleman on the second play of overtime to give the Seminoles their first lead of the afternoon. The defense held up on the ensuing possession to secure one of the most important wins of head coach Mike Norvell's tenure.
The Tigers will certainly be looking for revenge with head coach Dabo Swinney trying to get his squad back to the top of the ACC. The Seminoles haven't defeated Clemson in Tallahassee in ten years with the last win being an overtime triump in 2024.
Funnily enough, Clemson's last win at Florida State was led by current Seminole quarterback DJ Uiagalelei. Back in 2022, the well-traveled veteran completed 15/23 passes for 203 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions while adding a score as the Tigers won 34-28. Barring some unlikely change, Uiagalelei will be the starting signal-caller against his former team when they come to town in October.
Prior to the trip to the Sunshine State, Clemson will host Stanford in its second conference game of the season. The Tigers pounded NC State 59-35 last week and got out to a 52-7 lead. The matchup against the Cardinal will kick off at 7:00 p.m. and be televised on ESPN.
