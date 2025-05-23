Nick Saban's final QB project could be Florida State's first test in 2025
Even after stepping away from the sidelines, "Alabama Jones", better known to the rest of the country as Nick Saban, left his fingerprints all over the Crimson Tide, cementing a legacy that rivals some of the greatest in the sport.
Now, the cathedral the Crimson Crusader put under his fedora will be traveling to Tallahassee, Florida, under new head coach Kalen DeBoer to kick off a home-and-home series with the Florida State Seminoles.
There has been a lot of speculation on who will start under center, and with all puns aside, 'Bama quarterback Ty Simpson seems to be in the lead to win the No. 1 spot.
"Ty was an outstanding high school player, no doubt. He's a fine young man," Saban recently said at his sponsored golf tournament, Nick's Kids, "I think his example of development is true development. He matured for two years, and now he's gonna get the opportunity, and his experiences will help him be successful. We're rooting for him, and I have every confidence that he will do a great job."
Simpson will be entering year four at Alabama after serving mostly in a backup role to Jalen Milroe, who went on to the Seattle Seahawks in last month's NFL Draft. The 6'2'', 210-pound Martin, a Tennessee native, was a highly coveted five-star recruit, ranked No. 4 in the country from his class.
He's played in 16 games and thrown for 381 yards during his time in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, while rushing for 130 and three scores. Although his stats don't jump off the charts, if he can bring any amount of the swagger that earned him a top-tier ranking, the 'Noles could have their hands full come August 30.
It won't be easy for Simpson to win the starting gig. Austin Mack transferred with DeBoer from Washington, and true freshman Keelon Russell entered the program as a highly touted recruit (No. 2 in the country) who is widely regarded as the future of the Alabama offense.
Boom or bust, watch for Simpson and the rest of the Crimson Tide face off against a revamped Florida State team seeking redemption this fall.
