Stalwart UCF Defensive Tackle With Major Ties To Gus Malzahn Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
It doesn't get much better than this when you're talking about fits for Florida State in the NCAA Transfer Portal, especially at a position of need.
On Friday evening, UCF veteran defensive tackle Lee Hunter announced he was entering the portal to utilize his final season of eligibility at the college level. It was previously thought that Hunter could explore entering the 2025 NFL Draft.
Instead, he'll be looking for a new home and it could be in Tallahassee. Hunter has major ties to new FSU offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn. He committed to Auburn in December of 2019 when Malzahn was the head coach of the program. Hunter decided to stick with the Tigers after Malzahn was fired in December of 2020 before transferring to UCF after one year to play under him in Orlando.
Hunter developed into a stalwart on the Knights' defense over the last two seasons, appearing in 25 games, with 23 starts, over 2023-24. He totaled 114 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, four sacks, and one pass deflection during that time. Hunter was an All-Big 12 honorable mention in 2023 and was recently named second-team All-Big 12 for his performance in 2024.
This fall, Hunter played over 500 snaps at UCF this past season and graded out at a career-best 77.0, including a team-best 80.3 run defense grade, per PFF. He would've been the highest-graded defensive lineman on FSU's roster.
In total, Hunter has appeared in 38 games, with 23 starts, and totaled 131 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, five sacks, and a pass deflection. He has over 1,300 snaps of FBS experience under his belt.
Outside of his longstanding relationship with Malzahn, Hunter visited Florida State during his high school recruitment which means there is some type of familiarity with head coach Mike Norvell and former defensive line coach Odell Haggins.
The Alabama native is someone that the Seminoles will likely pursue significantly. Hunter is expected to be one of the most coveted defenders in the portal but there are obviously some aspects leaning in Florida State's favor.
Hunter stands at 6-foot-4, 320-pounds. He would be a plug-and-play interior defender in defensive coordinator Tony White's new 3-3-5 scheme. It's worth noting that he played in a 4-2-5 at UCF.
Florida State has four scholarship defensive tackles eligible to return in 2025; redshirt junior Daniel Lyons, redshirt sophomore KJ Sampson, redshirt freshman Jamorie Flagg, and redshirt freshman D'Nas White.
FSU signed four-star Kevin Wynn and three-star JUCO Tyeland Coleman during the Early Signing Period.
