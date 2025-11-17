Star wide receiver Duce Robinson nearing special season for FSU football
Florida State wide receiver Duce Robinson is on his third straight 100-yard game after his 134-yard performance against Virginia Tech, adding another touchdown in FSU's 34-14 win. He is likely one game shy of eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark, which hasn't been done in quite some time at FSU.
"My favorite play of him tonight wasn't any of the catches. He hit a big block on one of the swing passes that we threw," FSU head coach Mike Norvell said of Robinson's performance. "And he showed up. He probably had his best celebration after the block. And that's where it's easy to see and celebrate some of the stat line things, which he's on pace and doing wonderful things."
READ MORE: 30 notes to remember from FSU football's 34-14 victory against Virginia Tech
A Quarterback Leaning on His Playmaker
FSU quarterback Tommy Castellanos had his own productive outing in the victory. The two teammates' chemistry is tangible, and when asked, Castellanos credited Robinson as a driving force behind his composure and acknowledged the example he sets for the program.
"He's unbelievable, and he's a guy that I kind of feed off of and I look at and try to just model my game or model my life after," Castellanos said of Robinson. "I can't thank (him) enough to be able to be here."
Despite the Numbers, Robinson Credits His Teammates
The last receiver to surpass the 1,000-yard mark was Tamorrion Terry, who had 1,188 receiving yards in 2019. But that hasn't seemed the primary goal for Robinson at all; in fact, he emphasizes his teammates and the bigger picture of football altogether.
"I wouldn't be able to do it without my teammates, without the guys around me, you know? That touchdown I had today, that's not happening without our blitz pickup," Robinson said. "You know, Gavin picked up a closing blitzer that let Tommy be able to have an extra second to deliver that ball. The line did a great job in that pickup, too. It's really not me."
The record-setting season hasn't surprised his teammates. Both Castellanos and tight end Randy Pittman, Jr., and, really, anyone you ask around the Moore Athletic Facility, credited the junior wideout from Arizona's work ethic to his success.
"I can say I knew this was going to happen, you know what I mean? Just like I say, to see all the work he put in, like, he's here day and night, man," Pittman, Jr. said. "He's taking care of his body. He's doing these things to put himself in a position to be who he is."
Watch the Florida State Seminoles this Friday when they travel to North Carolina to take on the NC State Wolfpack.
READ MORE: FSU football celebrates by breaking the rock after Virginia Tech rout
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok