Tony White gives emotional response regarding future with FSU football
For the second time this fall, Florida State's administration publicly put their support behind head coach Mike Norvell.
Norvell will stick around in Tallahassee for the 2026 season, no matter what happens this weekend against Florida. The question now shifts to what changes Norvell will make to ensure success as he enters his seventh year with the Seminoles.
Florida State brought in two new coordinators to run the show ahead of the season.
Defensive coordinator Tony White's unit has been a mixed bag. The Seminoles started the campaign strong but have had lapses rushing the passer and in the defensive backfield, along with uncharacteristically poor play from the linebackers.
White's name has popped up as a potential candidate for the open job at UCLA. He's dismissed those rumors in the past, but it's worth wondering if the long-time DC would be willing to make the leap.
FSU DC Tony White Addresses Return For 2026 Season
In his regularly scheduled press conference, White made it clear that Florida State's backing of Norvell is a positive indication for the program. He referenced the reaction of top commitment Chauncey Kennon and shared that the players on the team were fired up.
"I believe that statement only brings positive vibes around for everybody, right? You saw Chuck Kennon respond to it, you see some of the recruiting stuff like that," White said on Sunday. "You see just the guys jump around at practice, and it's just good vibes. To get positive energy, hopefully it perpetuates itself into more positive energy, so it was a good deal."
White was asked directly if he plans to be at FSU for another season. He had an emotional response to the question.
"You know something I don't? I just celebrated my wife's birthday, my kids, and the church is right across the street. There is nothing that I have going on, zero," White said. "I got to worry about going to family dinner with my wife and watching my boy play basketball here at Maclay and watching my daughter play soccer. That's all that's on my mind, and making sure that I do everything I can for the guys."
The 46-year-old is under contract through 2027-28. White will make $1.6 million next season and $1.7 million in the final year of his deal.
Going into Gainesville, the Seminoles could very well be playing their final game of the season. White isn't taking the opportunity lightly, and he wants to give everything he's got to the players during the upcoming week of preparation.
"I don't know if you guys understand this, but as a football player, your snaps are numbered," White said. "This is the last time that some of those guys, probably the high majority of those guys, I'm just talking defense, but even as a team, they will never play football ever again in their life. Ever."
"I owe them that respect," White added. "I better have a great game plan, the coaches better be on it, I better say the right things, I better do everything for those guys because I remember, your time is numbered. So I better do them right."
The Seminoles rank No. 25 in total defense (318.7 yards allowed per game) and No. 30 in scoring defense (20.36 points allowed per game).
FSU and Florida will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 29. The contest will be televised on ESPN2.
