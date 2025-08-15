Why FSU’s Thomas Castellanos regrets how he left Boston College
Florida State brought in Tommy Castellanos to revitalize its offense this offseason, but not without plenty of chatter surrounding the quarterback's premature exit from Boston College.
Castellanos left the Eagles before the season was over, departing from the team shortly after he lost his starting job. Since then, the rising senior and Boston College coach Bill O'Brien have traded words in the media.
However, Castellanos took a different stance during an interview that aired on the ACC Network.
Tommy Castellanos Regrets Leaving Boston College Before The Conclusion Of The 2024 Season
Castellanos decided to move on from Boston College in the middle of November to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. The move drew plenty of criticism at the time with some analysts and fans accusing the quarterback of quitting on his team.
On Tuesday, Castellanos spoke with the ACC Network's Roddy Jones about a variety of topics, including what went down with the Eagles.
Castellanos acknowledged he would do things differently if he could go back time in. He wishes he would've just sat on the bench and supported his teammates.
“If I had to go back and do it again, I think that I owe my brothers a better explanation. If I had to do it again, I would stay," Castellanos said. "And I would just go through the storm with them. Just because of all the work we put in together. All the relationships and bonds that are created with those guys. I feel like I owe that to them
"Just to have sat through whatever I was going through and put my problems aside and not be selfish," Castellanos added. "And just be there for them, support them through no matter what it was. I really wish, if we could go back in time, I would just sit and I would just watch."
At the same time, Castellanos stated he didn't feel wanted by Boston College and O'Brien, and that's not just because he was demoted.
“Only me and Coach O’Brien and whoever else was in that room really know what really happened, but it was pretty much easy for me to leave where you’re not wanted," Castellanos said regarding a meeting with O'Brien.
Tommy Castellanos and Bill O'Brien Previously Went Back-And-Forth
Back in June, Castellanos went viral for his comments in an interview with On3, making strong statements about Florida State's season opener against Alabama and what went wrong at Boston College.
Castellanos admitted that he butted heads with O'Brien, who was hired as Boston College's head coach before the 2024 season.
“I really wish I would have left when Hafley left, but I tried to give it another take," Castellanos said. "BC wasn’t the school for me. I wasn’t able to be myself, and I had to try to make myself be something I wasn’t. I just didn’t like it."
"Bill O’Brien and I butted heads early in the season. I got banged up a few games," Castellanos added. "We had a meeting, and it kind of blew up in my face. I did so much for that program, and I did everything that I could, and I just wasn’t repaid the right way.”
Castellanos went on to say that the Seminoles are more talented than Boston College. FSU just needed a leader and that's what he's trying to be.
“I didn’t have nearly as much talent as I do here," Castellanos said while comparing FSU and Boston College. “I didn’t have the guys. But over here, I have some of the best athletic guys. I’m not the fastest one on the team over here. I’m not the most athletic guy on the team."
"So just being around these guys and just instilling in their heads the winning mentality, and what we can do. They got the team, they got the guys. All they needed was a leader in place to lead them."
That led to O'Brien addressing the situation during the ACC Kickoff last month.
"Tommy can think what he wants. We supported the hell out of Tommy. We coached Tommy, we taught Tommy. I wish him the best," O'Brien said. "We went with Grayson, we told him [Castellanos] the team needs you, come back and compete and win your job back."
"It's called life -- L-I-F-E. Deal with adversity. He's fine. He's the starting QB at Florida State. It worked out well. I wish him the best," O'Brien added.
Maybe the recent public admission will lead the two towards getting back on better terms.
Florida State and Boston College won't meet during the 2025 season unless both teams make the ACC Championship.
