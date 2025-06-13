Giants WR reveals hilarious moment with former FSU QB Jameis Winston
Jameis Winston has had quite the run. A quarterback whose NFL career is perhaps more famous for his lovable antics than his on-the-field performances, the FSU legend has found an avenue to stardom in the social media age.
Winston's new teammates are witnessing his character, too.
After Winston signed a two-year, $8 million (up to $16M with incentives) contract with the New York Giants this offseason, the Heisman-winning field general has provided his new teammates with the same spirtedness, according to Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton.
"It's so hard to describe. It's just like how I'm talking right now, he'd be talking just like this, and it's just the random thoughts that come to his head, and they just come out. And it's like we were talking about a slant, how did we get to Kentucky Fried Chicken? Just hard lefts. I can't think of an exact example, but like that's how best I could describe it. It's just like random hard lefts but then he comes right back on topic, it's like, 'Am I tripping or are you tripping?' But you know, he's a really fun guy to be around," Slayton said.
Jameis Winston was the No. 1 pick of the 2015 NFL Draft and quarterbacked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2015-19. He moved on to New Orleans from 2020-23 and then eventually became a Cleveland Brown before the 2024 season with a one-year contract.
In either a starting or veteran backup role, Winston will look to take the Giants back to the playoffs for the first time since 2022.
