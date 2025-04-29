Nole Gameday

Former starting FSU TE invited to Giants rookie minicamp

The former Seminole is getting an opportunity with the New York Giants.

Dustin Lewis

Dec 17, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; A detailed view of a New York Giants helmet before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Dec 17, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; A detailed view of a New York Giants helmet before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Florida State had two players selected during the 2025 NFL Draft. This past weekend marked the third time in the past five years that the program has produced multiple draft picks.

With that being said, there are a number of former Seminoles landing with NFL teams as undrafted free agents.

According to KPRC 2 Houston's Aaron Wilson, former FSU tight end Kyle Morlock has accepted an invitation to participate in the New York Giants' rookie minicamp. Morlock went undrafted and now he'll be looking at an uphill climb to begin his journey at the professional level.

Morlock spent two seasons at Florida State after starting his college career in D2 with Shorter. Over 2023-24, he appeared in 26 games and made 16 starts, catching 32 passes for 404 yards while adding one rush for 31 yards.

The Georgia native recorded an FSU-best four receptions for 80 yards in a 24-7 victory on the road against Pittsburgh on November 4, 2023. He had a 63-yard catch in the win.

During Florida State's Pro Day in March, Morlock posted a 4.85 40-yard dash, 4.6 shuttle, 7.34 3-cone drill, 28.5" vertical jump and 21 bench-press reps of 225 pounds. He has ideal size at 6-foot-5, 231-pounds.

Kyle Morlock
Oct 18, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Florida State Seminoles tight end Kyle Morlock (84) runs with the football during the first half of the game against Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Morlock was a two-time D2 All-American in his three years at Shorter. He appeared in 24 total games and hauled in 57 receptions for 890 yards and 11 touchdowns. Morlock led the team in receiving in 2022.

The Giants also recently invited former FSU wide receiver Ja'Khi Douglas to minicamp.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins

RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent

TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots

DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets

DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets

QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets

WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders

OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders

