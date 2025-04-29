Former starting FSU TE invited to Giants rookie minicamp
Florida State had two players selected during the 2025 NFL Draft. This past weekend marked the third time in the past five years that the program has produced multiple draft picks.
With that being said, there are a number of former Seminoles landing with NFL teams as undrafted free agents.
READ MORE: Kansas City Chiefs sign priority undrafted free agent from FSU Football
According to KPRC 2 Houston's Aaron Wilson, former FSU tight end Kyle Morlock has accepted an invitation to participate in the New York Giants' rookie minicamp. Morlock went undrafted and now he'll be looking at an uphill climb to begin his journey at the professional level.
Morlock spent two seasons at Florida State after starting his college career in D2 with Shorter. Over 2023-24, he appeared in 26 games and made 16 starts, catching 32 passes for 404 yards while adding one rush for 31 yards.
The Georgia native recorded an FSU-best four receptions for 80 yards in a 24-7 victory on the road against Pittsburgh on November 4, 2023. He had a 63-yard catch in the win.
During Florida State's Pro Day in March, Morlock posted a 4.85 40-yard dash, 4.6 shuttle, 7.34 3-cone drill, 28.5" vertical jump and 21 bench-press reps of 225 pounds. He has ideal size at 6-foot-5, 231-pounds.
Morlock was a two-time D2 All-American in his three years at Shorter. He appeared in 24 total games and hauled in 57 receptions for 890 yards and 11 touchdowns. Morlock led the team in receiving in 2022.
The Giants also recently invited former FSU wide receiver Ja'Khi Douglas to minicamp.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets
DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets
QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
READ MORE: 3 key positions FSU Football must address during spring transfer portal window
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok