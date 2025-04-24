'Important for the QB position' ... Giants HC praises Jameis Winston's leadership
As the New York Giants began their offseason workout program on Monday, head coach Brian Daboll asked NFL veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston to introduce themselves to the team in person.
Winston, a former Florida State star QB and Heisman winner, and Russell Wilson, a Super Bowl champion, were both signed by the Giants during the offseason. The G-Men also have the third pick in this year's NFL Draft.
Daboll spoke on Winston and Wilson's presence in the locker room, and the importance of introducing themselves to the team on Monday.
"I think that's important for the quarterback position," the head coach said, per Giants.com. "Again, Russell has been doing this for a long time, as has Jameis. Both of those guys, I asked them to get up this morning in front of the offense and talk a little bit about their story, kind of where they came from and who is important to them in their life and what's important to them in this game, and they both did a great job. It's really early in the process, but they understand what leadership is. They've done it in a number of places; I expect them to do that here."
During his introductory press conference in late March, Winston spoke on the prospect of potentially being the second or third quarterback on the roster.
"My initial vision, approaching this offseason, was to find an opportunity that gave me either a starting role or a bridge opportunity to be a starting quarterback," Winston said.
He also mentioned, "Whether it's a veteran quarterback that I have to compete with and help serve and help make better for this team or it's a quarterback who is coming in from college who I have to help get better, who I have to compete with and serve," Winston continued. "There is only one of us, so in that job requirement, you have to be able to compete and to be able to just be your very best self. And whoever is the best guy gets the job — like, that's just how it works since I've been in the NFL."
Winston has become somewhat of a journeyman in the NFL, as he is with his third team in the last four years (Saints, Browns, Giants).
