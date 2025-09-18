Minnesota Vikings can’t quit former FSU football standout, bring him back again
The Florida State Seminoles have produced some major players in the NFL at the running back position.
Names that come to mind include Dalvin Cook, Warrick Dunn, and Chris Thompson, and that's just scratching the surface.
However, one of the most promising former Seminoles was running back Cam Akers, who played his rookie contract with the Los Angeles Rams and put up some impressive numbers. But multiple Achilles injuries have limited Akers throughout his career.
But thankfully for the former FSU RB, the Minnesota Vikings are giving him another shot.
A third shot, kind of. He's been signed to the practice squad.
This is Akers' third stint with the Vikings after playing for them last season and failing to make the Saints roster before the commencement of the 2025 campaign.
What Has Cam Akers' Career In The NFL Been Like?
Cam Akers' career has seen definite peaks and valleys. And the valleys haven't necessarily been due to poor play. As a rookie, he rushed for 625 yards on 145 attempts and two touchdowns alongside 11 receptions for 123 yards and another TD.
However, before the 2021 season began, Akers tore his Achilles tendon for the first time prior to training camp but recovered incredibly quick due to his participation in the SpeedBridge surgery.
He suited up in Week 18 against the 49ers and helped the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl that year.
In 2022, Akers played in 15 games for the Rams, totaling 786 yards and seven TDs on 188 carries. He was then traded to the Minnesota Vikings in September of 2023, where he put up 138 yards and a TD on 38 attempts. Tragedy struck again when he tore his left Achilles tendon against the Falcons in Week 9.
He joined the Houston Texans and the Minnesota Vikings in 2024 and then eventually the Saints in 2025 before failing to make the 53-man roster in August.
Now on the practice squad for the Vikings, Akers will look to give it the old college try once again.
