Nole Gameday

Defensive end target has less than ideal update for FSU football

The search for a pass-rusher continues on for #Tribe26.

Dustin Lewis

Nov 2, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks on from the sideline after the North Carolina Tarheels score a final touchdown in the fourth quarter at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Myers-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks on from the sideline after the North Carolina Tarheels score a final touchdown in the fourth quarter at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Myers-Imagn Images / Robert Myers-Imagn Images
In this story:

June marked a significant rise for Florida State on the recruiting trail as the Seminoles added 12 commitments to #Tribe26.

With that being said, FSU is still in the hunt to add a couple of defensive ends to the class. The interior is shaping up nicely but a quality pass-rush is a necessity.

The Seminoles will have to keep searching after a new development on the recruiting trail.

On Tuesday, three-star defensive end Keysaun Eleazer announced his commitment to Stanford over Florida State, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, and Tennessee.

READ MORE: Florida State vs. Colorado? Early bowl projection sparks major intrigue

Eleazer picked up an offer from the Seminoles in January and made his way to Tallahassee in March. He recently returned for an official visit from June 15-17.

During his junior season at Southeast Raleigh High School, Eleazer totaled 81 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two pass deflections, and an interception.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 495 overall prospect, the No. 48 EDGE, and the No. 22 recruit in North Carolina in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Florida State holds 20 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 11 in the country.

Other defensive end targets of note include three-star Chris Addison and three-star Katrell Webb.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal

Four-Star WR Devin Carter

Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller

Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Four-Star DB Jay Timmons

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.

Four-Star DL James Carrington

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Three-Star OL Jakobe Green

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Three-Star OL Luke Francis

Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive End For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Jaden Jones

Redshirt Senior Deamontae Diggs

Redshirt Junior James Williams

Redshirt Junior Deante McCray

Redshirt Sophomore Grant Fielder

True Freshman Tylon Lee

True Freshman LaJesse Harrold

True Freshman Mandrell Desir

True Freshman Darryll Desir

READ MORE: Cornerback prospect shuts down recruitment, sticks with Florida State

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles Recruiting