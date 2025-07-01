Defensive end target has less than ideal update for FSU football
June marked a significant rise for Florida State on the recruiting trail as the Seminoles added 12 commitments to #Tribe26.
With that being said, FSU is still in the hunt to add a couple of defensive ends to the class. The interior is shaping up nicely but a quality pass-rush is a necessity.
The Seminoles will have to keep searching after a new development on the recruiting trail.
On Tuesday, three-star defensive end Keysaun Eleazer announced his commitment to Stanford over Florida State, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, and Tennessee.
Eleazer picked up an offer from the Seminoles in January and made his way to Tallahassee in March. He recently returned for an official visit from June 15-17.
During his junior season at Southeast Raleigh High School, Eleazer totaled 81 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two pass deflections, and an interception.
The 6-foot-5, 205-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 495 overall prospect, the No. 48 EDGE, and the No. 22 recruit in North Carolina in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Florida State holds 20 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 11 in the country.
Other defensive end targets of note include three-star Chris Addison and three-star Katrell Webb.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal
Four-Star WR Devin Carter
Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller
Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Four-Star DB Jay Timmons
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.
Four-Star DL James Carrington
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star OL Jakobe Green
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Three-Star OL Luke Francis
Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive End For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Jaden Jones
Redshirt Senior Deamontae Diggs
Redshirt Junior James Williams
Redshirt Junior Deante McCray
Redshirt Sophomore Grant Fielder
True Freshman Tylon Lee
True Freshman LaJesse Harrold
True Freshman Mandrell Desir
True Freshman Darryll Desir
