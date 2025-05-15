Five-star recruit locks in official visit to FSU Football shortly after USC decommitment

NEWS: Five-Star LB Xavier Griffin has locked in 4 Official Visits 👀



His schedule is as follows:



• Ohio State - May 30

• Alabama - June 6

• Texas - June 13

• Florida State - June 15



The No. 2 LB in the ‘26 Class decommitted from USC moments agohttps://t.co/lpmmbnDvOy pic.twitter.com/wfv44qvzhE