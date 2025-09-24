Nole Gameday

Florida State football adds another piece to #Tribe26 in trending DL Judah Daniels

The Seminoles are up to 24 commitments in their 2026 class.

Dustin Lewis

Sep 20, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell before the game against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
The Florida State Seminoles made a new addition to their #Tribe26 recruiting class on Tuesday night.

After a big run on the trail over the summer, head coach Mike Norvell and his coaching staff are searching for the final pieces of the puzzle to fill out the class.

The latest recruit to join the fold is defensive lineman Judah Daniels. The Seminoles were actually the first program to extend Daniels a scholarship in June, following his performance at a summer camp.

Daniels was recently on campus to watch Florida State's 77-3 victory against East Texas A&M.

At this time, the 6-foot-3, 260-pound defensive lineman is not ranked. However, that doesn't matter to the Seminoles.

Daniels Is Off To A Strong Start To His Senior Season

Terrance Knighton
FSU Athletics

Through the first two games of his senior campaign at Fort Myers High School, Daniels has totaled 14 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and five sacks.

Daniels recorded five sacks in Fort Myers' season-opening 30-27 victory against Mariner High School.

The Florida native has nearly matched his production from his entire junior year. Last season, he recorded 18 tackles and two tackles for loss in 12 games.

Daniels is growing up at the right time and Florida State believes it has found a diamond in the rough.

Information On Florida State's 2026 class

With the addition of Daniels, Florida State holds 24 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 14 in the country.

The Seminoles previously landed four-star defensive lineman Earnest Rankins, four-star defensive lineman Tico Crittendon Jr., and three-star defensive lineman Wihtlley Cadeau.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal

Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller

Four-Star WR Devin Carter

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Three-Star WR Jonah Winston

Three-Star OL Da'Ron Parks

Three-Star OL Jakobe Green

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Luke Francis

Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins

Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

DL Judah Daniels

Four-Star LB Izayia Williams

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee

Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon

Four-Star DB Jay Timmons

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive Tackle For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Darrell Jackson Jr.

Redshirt Junior Daniel Lyons

Redshirt Junior Jayson Jenkins

Junior Tyeland Coleman

Redshirt Sophomore KJ Sampson

Redshirt Freshman Jamorie Flagg

True Freshman Kevin Wynn

