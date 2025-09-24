Florida State football adds another piece to #Tribe26 in trending DL Judah Daniels
The Florida State Seminoles made a new addition to their #Tribe26 recruiting class on Tuesday night.
After a big run on the trail over the summer, head coach Mike Norvell and his coaching staff are searching for the final pieces of the puzzle to fill out the class.
The latest recruit to join the fold is defensive lineman Judah Daniels. The Seminoles were actually the first program to extend Daniels a scholarship in June, following his performance at a summer camp.
Daniels was recently on campus to watch Florida State's 77-3 victory against East Texas A&M.
At this time, the 6-foot-3, 260-pound defensive lineman is not ranked. However, that doesn't matter to the Seminoles.
Daniels Is Off To A Strong Start To His Senior Season
Through the first two games of his senior campaign at Fort Myers High School, Daniels has totaled 14 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and five sacks.
Daniels recorded five sacks in Fort Myers' season-opening 30-27 victory against Mariner High School.
The Florida native has nearly matched his production from his entire junior year. Last season, he recorded 18 tackles and two tackles for loss in 12 games.
Daniels is growing up at the right time and Florida State believes it has found a diamond in the rough.
Information On Florida State's 2026 class
With the addition of Daniels, Florida State holds 24 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 14 in the country.
The Seminoles previously landed four-star defensive lineman Earnest Rankins, four-star defensive lineman Tico Crittendon Jr., and three-star defensive lineman Wihtlley Cadeau.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal
Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller
Four-Star WR Devin Carter
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Three-Star WR Jonah Winston
Three-Star OL Da'Ron Parks
Three-Star OL Jakobe Green
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Luke Francis
Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins
Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
DL Judah Daniels
Four-Star LB Izayia Williams
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee
Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon
Four-Star DB Jay Timmons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive Tackle For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Darrell Jackson Jr.
Redshirt Junior Daniel Lyons
Redshirt Junior Jayson Jenkins
Junior Tyeland Coleman
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Sampson
Redshirt Freshman Jamorie Flagg
True Freshman Kevin Wynn
