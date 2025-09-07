Florida State football scores a commitment fresh off East Texas A&M win
Florida State is building momentum on the field and on the recruiting trail early in the 2025 season.
The Seminoles advanced to 2-0 on Saturday, dispatching East Texas A&M, 77-3. The victory tied for the second-largest margin of victory in program history.
Following the win, FSU added a new face to its 2027 class.
Seminoles Land 2027 DB Jemari Foreman
Shortly after the victory, 2027 defensive back Jemari Foreman announced his commitment to Florida State while still in Tallahassee. Foreman was in Doak Campbell Stadium to watch the Seminoles' blowout performance.
Foreman chose the Seminoles over offers from programs such as Miami, Auburn, Pittsburgh, Oregon State, USF, and UCF, among others.
FSU extended a scholarship to Foreman following a summer camp in June.
Last season, Foreman totaled 33 tackles, three tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, five pass deflections, and one interception for Plantation High School.
Foreman is not yet ranked in the 2027 class by 247Sports. He stands at 6-foot-0, 165-pounds.
Information On Florida State's 2027 class
Florida State holds four verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 6 in the country.
The Seminoles previously landed four-star safety Mekhi Williams and four-star cornerback Bryce Williams.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Four-Star DB Bryce Williams
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
DB Jemari Foreman
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown
Redshirt Senior Jeremiah Wilson
Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.
Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker
Redshirt Junior Christian White
Junior Conrad Hussey
Junior Quindarrius Jones
Junior Donny Hiebert
Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland
Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls
Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III
Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III
Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates
Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard
Redshirt Freshman Jarvis Boatwright
True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas
True Freshman Shamar Arnoux
True Freshman Max Redmon
True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.
