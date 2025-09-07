Nole Gameday

Florida State football scores a commitment fresh off East Texas A&M win

The Seminoles have added a new commitment to #Tribe27.

Dustin Lewis

Florida State football and coaches players arrive for the fifth FSU spring football practice of the 2023 season on Thursday, March 23. Patrick Surtain 1 Of 1
Florida State football and coaches players arrive for the fifth FSU spring football practice of the 2023 season on Thursday, March 23. Patrick Surtain 1 Of 1 / Ehsan Kassim/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Florida State is building momentum on the field and on the recruiting trail early in the 2025 season.

The Seminoles advanced to 2-0 on Saturday, dispatching East Texas A&M, 77-3. The victory tied for the second-largest margin of victory in program history.

READ MORE: Florida State head coach Mike Norvell commends team’s fight through emotional week

Following the win, FSU added a new face to its 2027 class.

Seminoles Land 2027 DB Jemari Foreman

FSU
Sep 6, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Gavin Sawchuck (27) celebrates a touchdown with lineman Richie Leonard IV (67) during the first half against the East Texas A&M Lions at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Shortly after the victory, 2027 defensive back Jemari Foreman announced his commitment to Florida State while still in Tallahassee. Foreman was in Doak Campbell Stadium to watch the Seminoles' blowout performance.

Foreman chose the Seminoles over offers from programs such as Miami, Auburn, Pittsburgh, Oregon State, USF, and UCF, among others.

FSU extended a scholarship to Foreman following a summer camp in June.

Last season, Foreman totaled 33 tackles, three tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, five pass deflections, and one interception for Plantation High School.

Foreman is not yet ranked in the 2027 class by 247Sports. He stands at 6-foot-0, 165-pounds.

Information On Florida State's 2027 class

Florida State holds four verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 6 in the country.

The Seminoles previously landed four-star safety Mekhi Williams and four-star cornerback Bryce Williams.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Four-Star DB Bryce Williams

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

DB Jemari Foreman

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown

Redshirt Senior Jeremiah Wilson

Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.

Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker

Redshirt Junior Christian White

Junior Conrad Hussey

Junior Quindarrius Jones

Junior Donny Hiebert

Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph

Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland

Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls

Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III

Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III

Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates

Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard

Redshirt Freshman Jarvis Boatwright

True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas

True Freshman Shamar Arnoux

True Freshman Max Redmon

True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.

READ MORE: FSU football surging in national conversation following Alabama stomping

