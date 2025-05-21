FSU football turning up the heat on 4-star recruit pledged to fellow ACC school
Florida State's coaching staff is racking up frequent flyer miles this offseason. The Seminoles have been hard at work on the recruiting trail since the conclusion of practice, showing a presence all over the country with an important summer on the horizon.
At the same time, there's plenty of talent close to home as the Sunshine State is littered with riches from top to bottom.
Florida State typically tries to build a footprint in South Florida and that has been no different in 2025.
On Tuesday, the Seminoles had four coaches - defensive coordinator Tony White, defensive line coach Terrance Knighton, safeties coach Evan Cooper, and linebackers coach John Papuchis in South Florida. Among their stops was a meeting with four-star defensive end and Syracuse commitment, Kamron Wilson.
Florida State was among Wilson's favorites when he pledged to the Orange in late March. The Seminoles are doing their part to stay in the race and position themselves for a flip later in the cycle.
Wilson has scheduled an official visit to Florida State from June 20-22. He was previously in Tallahassee in March after picking up an offer from the Seminoles in February. Wilson will also check out Syracuse, Nebraska, and Minnesota this summer.
As a junior, Wilson had a breakout campaign at Miami Southridge High School, racking up 118 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. Wilson had five games of 10+ tackles, including a season-high 11 tackles, three tackles for loss, and two sacks in a 40-8 victory against Edison High School on October 5.
The Florida native was honored for his performance as a first-team All-Dade selection by the Miami Herald and a first-team 6A all-star selection by FloridaHSFootball.
The 6-foot-5, 210-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 398 overall prospect, the No. 36 EDGE, and the No. 57 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 22 in the country. The Seminoles have yet to add a pledge along the defensive front.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive End For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Jaden Jones
Redshirt Senior Deamontae Diggs
Redshirt Junior James Williams
Redshirt Junior Deante McCray
Redshirt Sophomore Grant Fielder
True Freshman Tylon Lee
True Freshman LaJesse Harrold
True Freshman Mandrell Desir
True Freshman Darryll Desir
