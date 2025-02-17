Nole Gameday

Top-100 prospect cuts recruitment down to ten, Florida State Seminoles included

The Seminoles are among the top contenders for a talented running back.

Dustin Lewis

Jonaz Walton/Twitter
In this story:

Florida State has already landed a running back in its 2026 class after securing four-star prospect Amari Clemons a few weeks ago. With that being said, it's obvious that the Seminoles are searching for multiple additions in the backfield with the way they're operating on the recruiting trail.

The coaching staff is looking for a running mate to bring in alongside Clemons and they are in contention for a few high-level recruits.

READ MORE: A small change to note to Florida State's off-field staff

On Sunday evening, four-star running back Jonaz Walton announced he was cutting his recruitment down to ten schools. Florida State made the list alongside Georgia, Miami, Florida, Oregon, Auburn, Notre Dame, Alabama, Tennessee, and Stanford.

Walton has held an offer from the Seminoles for over two years and he visited Florida State for the win against Charleston Southern in November. It'll be a priority for the program to get him back on campus and lock in an official visit in the near future.

The Georgia native is coming off a junior season where he rushed 188 times for 1,387 yards and 14 touchdowns while catching 39 passes for 646 yards and four more scores. Walton had seven games of 100+ rushing yards, including a season-high 176 yards and a score on 23 carries in a 43-28 victory against Villa Rica High School on September 6.

The 5-foot-9, 205-pound running back is regarded as the No. 99 overall prospect, the No. 8 RB, and the No. 14 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds six verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 12 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Clemons

Three-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have At Running Back For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Roydell Williams

Redshirt Senior Caziah Holmes

Redshirt Junior Jaylin Lucas

Redshirt Sophomore Samuel Singleton

Sophomore Kam Davis

Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy

Redshirt Freshman Zay Parks

Redshirt Freshman Jeremiah Johnson

True Freshman Ousmane Kromah

READ MORE: four-star 6-foot-9 offensive tackle Chastan Brown commits to Florida State

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

 Florida State offers three quarterbacks after losing top #Tribe26 commitment

 Florida State lands standout local running back Amari Clemons

 Four former Florida State stars advance to Super Bowl LIX

 Obscene message in Doak Campbell Stadium proves even snow can't stop FSU-UF rivalry

Published |Modified
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles Recruiting