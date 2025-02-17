Top-100 prospect cuts recruitment down to ten, Florida State Seminoles included
Florida State has already landed a running back in its 2026 class after securing four-star prospect Amari Clemons a few weeks ago. With that being said, it's obvious that the Seminoles are searching for multiple additions in the backfield with the way they're operating on the recruiting trail.
The coaching staff is looking for a running mate to bring in alongside Clemons and they are in contention for a few high-level recruits.
On Sunday evening, four-star running back Jonaz Walton announced he was cutting his recruitment down to ten schools. Florida State made the list alongside Georgia, Miami, Florida, Oregon, Auburn, Notre Dame, Alabama, Tennessee, and Stanford.
Walton has held an offer from the Seminoles for over two years and he visited Florida State for the win against Charleston Southern in November. It'll be a priority for the program to get him back on campus and lock in an official visit in the near future.
The Georgia native is coming off a junior season where he rushed 188 times for 1,387 yards and 14 touchdowns while catching 39 passes for 646 yards and four more scores. Walton had seven games of 100+ rushing yards, including a season-high 176 yards and a score on 23 carries in a 43-28 victory against Villa Rica High School on September 6.
The 5-foot-9, 205-pound running back is regarded as the No. 99 overall prospect, the No. 8 RB, and the No. 14 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 12 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Clemons
Three-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Running Back For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Roydell Williams
Redshirt Senior Caziah Holmes
Redshirt Junior Jaylin Lucas
Redshirt Sophomore Samuel Singleton
Sophomore Kam Davis
Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy
Redshirt Freshman Zay Parks
Redshirt Freshman Jeremiah Johnson
True Freshman Ousmane Kromah
