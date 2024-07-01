Georgia Football the 'Standard' According to College Football Analyst
The Georgia Bulldogs and head coach Kirby Smart have been labeled as the standard by one college football analyst.
For a little over a decade, the Alabama Crimson Tide and head coach Nick Saban were considered the standard in college football. Multiple titles, a bunch of playoff appearances, top notch recruiting, you name it, they did it all under Saban. However, with the legendary ball coach no longer coaching, everyone is searching for the new standard in the sport, and one college football analyst is already naming his candidate.
Despite Alabama being the standard for that large of a time period the argument could be made that Georgia has been the standard since 2020. Two national titles, a conference title, dominating the NFL draft and have not lost a regular season game since the 2020 season. For those reasons, college football analyst Joel Klatt looks at Georgia and head coach Kirby Smart as the new standard. Here is what he said:
“I would argue that the new standard in college football, even with Michigan as the defending national champion, is Georgia,” said Klatt. “They’re the program that is still intact. As far as a program that is a recent national champion winner, a recent 29-game win streak. They’re a few snaps away from being back in the playoff and going for a three-peat.”
Klatt would go on to double down and specifically mention Coach Smart as the standard as well. “Kirby, at this point? I think it’s safe to say is the standard in college football,” Klatt said.
With the expanded playoff coming into play this season, Georgia has the opportunity to continuously get shots at the national title. The Bulldogs have consistently finished inside of the top 10 under Coach Smart, so it's safe to think that they will be a top-12 team in the country for the forseeable future. Especially considering there has already been talk of adding more spots to the playoff in the near future.
It may not be of the caliber that Alabama was at over Saban's run, but who could ever replicate that? But the Bulldogs as long as Coach Smart is there have the opportunity to take a grasp on college football and create a very memorable dynasty of their own that college football fans will talk about for the rest of time. That's easier said than done though and fans will see just how hard it is to win a national title in the new format this year.
