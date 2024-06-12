WATCH: Georgia QB Commit Ryan Montgomery Shows Off Impressive Arm
Georgia football 2025 quarterback commit Ryan Montgomery shows off his impressive arm in a video on social media.
The Georgia Bulldogs have started to add more and more pieces to their 2025 recruiting class over the last week. One of the bigger names in the class is quarterback Ryan Montgomery out of Findlay, Ohio. He set to compete in the Elite 11 finals quarterback competition next week and he showed off his skillset in a video on Twitter.
Montgomery is rated as a four-star prospect, a borderline top 150 player in the class and the 13th-best quarterback in the class according to 247 Sports composite rankings. He committed to Georgia back in April of this year and has remained solid in his pledge ever since. He has even been seen on social media advocating for other recruits to commit to the G and join the class.
Here is the player profile that Brooks Austin at Dawgs Daily wrote about Montgomery when he committed to the Bulldogs:
Frame: He's a solidly built 6'3, 220 pounds. He's got a ready-to-play physical frame and won't require any altering upon arrival. Also maintains the room to grow.
Athleticism: A multi-sport athlete, Montgomery plays basketball for Findlay as well. He has the ability to extend plays long enough to make them with his accurate arm.
Instincts: He's been a starter for three years, working on his fourth in high school football and they've continue to alter the offense to put more and more on his shoulders. He's only continued to see the field better as boxes have emptied and coverages have varied.
Polish: He's going to enter college with over 1200 high school attempts and plenty of high school experience. Every football player goes through a transition period, and he will be privy to the same growing pains, but there's not much this young man hasn't seen or done from a quarterback standpoint entering college.
Bottom Line: Georgia is a traits program at every position. Montgomery checks a lot of traits. He's big, he's athletic, and he's accurate with the football. And perhaps most importantly in this day and age of recruiting... Ryan Montgomery really wants to play for Georgia.
Other Georgia News:
- Kirby Smart Will Reach This Historic Milestone During the 2024 College Football Season
- Brock Bowers Continuing to Make Strides in Camp With Raiders
- Georgia Football Utilizing Something This Offseason More Than it Ever Has
Join the Community:
Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily