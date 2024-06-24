Dontrell Glover Commits to Georgia
Four star offensive lineman Dontrell Glover has announced his commitment to Georgia football.
The Georgia Bulldogs have been working on filling out their 2025 recruiting class, as is every college football program in the nation, and they just added another member to the group. Dontrell Glover has announced his commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs.
Glover is rated as a four-star prospect, the 285th-best player in the nation, the 16th-best interior offensive lineman and the 34th-best player in the nation according to 247 sports composite rankings. Georgia is now up to 14 commits in the 2024 class with the addition of Glover. He is also the second offensive lineman to join the class alongside Mason Short who committed to the Bulldogs back in April of this year.
Georgia had some other big news occur in the 2025 recruiting class last week ass top defensive line prospects Justus Terry and Isaiah Gibson announced their decommitments from USC. Both Terry and Gibson have been top targets for the Bulldogs and they appear to be two names that the program could likely add to the class by the end of it.
Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Jadon Perlotte, LB
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Stephon Shivers, DT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Talyn Taylor, WR
- Dontrell Glover, IOL
Other Georgia News:
- Kirby Smart Will Reach This Historic Milestone During the 2024 College Football Season
- Brock Bowers Continuing to Make Strides in Camp With Raiders
- Georgia Football Utilizing Something This Offseason More Than it Ever Has
Join the Community:
Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily