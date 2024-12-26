Bill Self Makes Bold Claim About Big 12 Dominance in College Basketball
Kansas basketball head coach Bill Self is no stranger to the fierce debates surrounding college basketball's top conferences.
With the season well underway, Self offered a strong defense of the Big 12’s continued dominance, even as he acknowledged the Southeastern Conference's (SEC) current position at the top.
"You're still going to have a situation where of 16 teams, I'd venture to guess a minimum of 50% are NCAA Tournament teams and probably closer to 10," Self said of the Big 12. "That will allow our league to continue to be one of the most dominant leagues in America."
Self’s comments come as the Big 12 navigates its second season with an expanded lineup of 16 teams, following the addition of BYU, Houston, Cincinnati, and UCF. While those programs have brought new challenges and talent into the mix, Self was quick to recognize the SEC’s strong start to the season.
"There's no question which league has been the best so far," Self admitted. "No question, but that doesn't mean that our league can't play to that level as well."
Self’s confidence is not unfounded.
The Big 12 has consistently been among the top conferences in college basketball, regularly sending multiple teams deep into the NCAA Tournament.
With powerhouse programs like Kansas, Baylor, Houston, Iowa State and Texas leading the way, the league has solidified its reputation as a hotbed for elite talent and quality hoops.