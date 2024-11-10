Can Kansas Make a Bowl Game in Surprising Fashion? Odds Say It’s Possible
After Kansas football pulled off a stunning 45-36 win against No. 17 Iowa State on Saturday, the team improved to 3-6, sparking hopes for an unlikely postseason appearance.
Kansas has had a tough season, but could they still finish with a bowl game? Most teams need six wins to qualify, though recently, some have secured spots with only five victories—and occasionally even fewer.
For Kansas to make this dream a reality, they’ll need to conquer a challenging schedule, with games remaining at No. 7 BYU, vs. No. 18 Colorado, and at Baylor.
What are Kansas Football's Bowl Game Odds? ESPN FPI
According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, Kansas has about a 10% chance to run the table, which would put them at 6-6 and bowl-eligible. With a bowl win, they could end the season at 7-6, a remarkable turnaround for a team that started with one of the Big 12’s worst records.
Best of luck, Jayhawks.