KANSAS

Can Kansas Make a Bowl Game in Surprising Fashion? Odds Say It’s Possible

On Saturday night, the Jayhawks secured a major win over Iowa State. So, where does this leave them now?

Mathey Gibson

Nov 9, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) hands off to Kansas Jayhawks running back Devin Neal (4) during the third quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) hands off to Kansas Jayhawks running back Devin Neal (4) during the third quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images
In this story:

After Kansas football pulled off a stunning 45-36 win against No. 17 Iowa State on Saturday, the team improved to 3-6, sparking hopes for an unlikely postseason appearance.

Kansas has had a tough season, but could they still finish with a bowl game? Most teams need six wins to qualify, though recently, some have secured spots with only five victories—and occasionally even fewer.

For Kansas to make this dream a reality, they’ll need to conquer a challenging schedule, with games remaining at No. 7 BYU, vs. No. 18 Colorado, and at Baylor.

What are Kansas Football's Bowl Game Odds? ESPN FPI

Jalon Daniels
Nov 9, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) leaps over Iowa State Cyclones defensive end Tyler Onyedim (11) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images

According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, Kansas has about a 10% chance to run the table, which would put them at 6-6 and bowl-eligible. With a bowl win, they could end the season at 7-6, a remarkable turnaround for a team that started with one of the Big 12’s worst records.

Best of luck, Jayhawks.

Kansas on Sports Illustrated

WATCH: KJ Adams Electrifies Crowd as Kansas Leads North Carolina

Instant Analysis: No. 1 Kansas Basketball Survives 92-89 Scare from North Carolina

WATCH: Kansas' Rylan Griffen Elevates for Huge Block Against North Carolina

Published
Mathey Gibson
MATHEY GIBSON

Home/Football