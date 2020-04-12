2021 Football Recruiting: Who are the Cards in the running for?

The NCAA might have mandated an extended dead period as a response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but head coach Scott Satterfield and the rest of the Louisville Cardinals football program are still generating plenty of buzz on the recruiting trail.

In-person recruiting might not be allowed until May 31, but that is just leading to even more creative ways for the program to recruit prospects from the Class of 2021.

So far it's working. Louisville has landed commitments from two 2021 recruits in offensive lineman Aaron Gunn and defensive end Victoine Brown. The Cards have even landed a graduate transfer offensive lineman in Cam DeGeorge.

Who else is Louisville in the mix for? Several 2021 prospects have already established their top schools with the Cards making the cut.

Aubrey Burks - Safety

- 6'0", 190lbs

Burks used his 18th birthday to declare that Louisville had made his top 10. While he is currently unranked by 24/7 Sports and a 3* prospect according to Rivals, Burks clearly has a nose for the ball. In his junior season with Auburndale HS in central Florida, he logged 63 total tackles (48 solo), 6.0 sacks, 2 interceptions and 3 forced fumbles.

Cards Make the Cut For Pair of 2021 Defensive Backs

Jantzen Dunn - Athlete

- 6'2", 178lbs

A four-star cornerback & wide receiver out of South Warren HS in Bowling Green, KY, Dunn is the 22nd ranked athlete in the nation, and the 3rd ranked athlete in the state of Kentucky (247Sports). He visited Louisville back on Mar. 1, with only the Ohio State Buckeyes & Tennessee Volunteers having been paid visits as well.

Louisville makes Top 7 for Class of 2021 athlete Jantzen Dunn

Sedarius McConnell - Defensive End

- 6'2", 259lbs

McConnell is a player that would fill a positional need for Louisville in 2021. A three-star strong-side defensive end out of Westlake HS in Atlanta, GA, he is the 77th ranked athlete in the state of Georgia (Rivals).

Louisville makes Top 6 for Class of 2021 DE Sedarius McConnell

Kaidon Salter - Quarterback

- 6'1", 185lbs

A consensus four-star dual threat QB, he possesses all the abilities you seek out of a mobile quarterback prospect. Not only can he extend plays with his legs and make defenders miss on the run, but he can also stand upright in the pocket with poise and deliver down field strikes to receivers in stride.

Louisville makes Top 11 for Class of 2021 QB Kaidon Salter

Raheem Anderson - Center

- 6'3", 295lbs

Anderson is the top uncommitted center in the Class of 2021, and a top 150 prospect according to Rivals. As you can expect with someone of his physical stature, pancakes are one of his specialties, allowing running backs clear lanes up the gut.

Louisville makes Top 11 for Class of 2021 center Raheem Anderson

Mao Glynn - Offensive Guard

- 6'4", 295lbs

Another massive offensive lineman prospect, Louisville only has to fight off four schools for Glynn's services. He's the No. 14 prospect in the state of Ohio and the No. 9 offensive guard in the Class of 2021 (Rivals).

Louisville makes Top 5 for Class of 2021 OL Mao Glynn

Benjamin Perry - Safety

- 6'3", 186lbs

Mainly a safety, the three-star defensive back out of Mount Carmel HS in Chicago has great versatility as a defender. His anticipatory skills and ability to play on the ball while still in the air makes him great in zone coverage, and his stature makes him a great addition to the run support.

Louisville makes Top 7 for Class of 2021 S Benjamin Perry

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp