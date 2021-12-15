Live Updates: Louisville's 2021 Early Signing Period

Wednesday kicks off the three-day 2021 Early Signing Period, with Louisville expecting to sign most of their current Class of 2022 commits.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The 2021 Early Signing Period is finally here. Between Wednesday, Dec. 15 and Friday, Dec. 17th, Class of 2022 recruits have the option to preemptively sign with the schools to which they have committed to before the traditional National Signing Day in February.

Louisville will be no exception, as they are expected to sign a majority of - if not all - their current 2022 commits on the first day of the Early Signing Period. This class is expected to be a smaller one for Louisville than in years past, due to the amount of current players who took advantage of an extra year of eligibility provided by the NCAA in light of COVID-19.

Follow this page throughout the morning and next few days to receive live updates on who has signed and faxed in their National Letter of Intent to play for the Cardinals, as well as other related news.

NLI's can officially be signed and faxed starting at 7:00 a.m. EST.

Early Signing Period Start:

No prospects have signed yet.

Total Signees:

No prospects have signed yet.

