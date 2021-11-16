Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville DL Commit Tawfiq Thomas

    Louisville Report breaks down 2022 Louisville football defensive lineman commit Tawfiq Thomas
    Author:

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has landed their eighth commit in the Class of 2022, as Tawfiq Thomas has given his verbal pledge to play for the Cardinals.

    Here is Louisville Report's full evaluation of Thomas:

    Prospect: Tawfiq Thomas
    Position: Defensive Tackle
    Vitals: 6-foot-3, 325 pounds
    School: Tampa (Fla.) Gaither

    Tawfiq Thomas' Junior Year Highlights: (Here)

    Frame: As you can tell by his measurables, Thomas has a massive frame. Well toned lower body, broad shoulders. Could use to lose a bit more weight/add some upper body muscle, but this shouldn't be a problem considering he has already lost 40-plus pounds this year..

    Athleticism: For a massive nose tackle, Thomas moves well. He has good burst off the line and straight-line speed that you wouldn't expect from someone over 300 pounds. Also moves laterally really well, especially on stunts and twists.

    Read More

    Instincts: Thomas is surprisingly versatile in his pass rush and ability to bring pressure. He can overwhelm his blocker with his size and power, but also has a really good swim move to couple with it. He has a nose for the ball, and isn't afraid to run down ball carriers, even if they are outside the hashes or away from the line of scrimmage.

    Polish: Does a good job not only striking with his hands, but dictating the block by consistently trying to stay lower than his blocker. Does well at shedding blocks thanks to physicality alone, and takes decent pursuit angles for a big man, though both could use a bit of refining at the next level.

    Bottom Line: Thomas is exactly the kind of nose tackle that Louisville needs. A massive presence in the middle, and one who fits Bryan Brown's scheme up front well with his pass rush tool box. His body needs a bit more refining between now and next season, but there is a lot of potential here.

    (Photo of Tawfiq Thomas: Scott Purks - Special to the Tampa Bay Times)

