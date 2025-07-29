Simulating Louisville's 2025 Season 25 Times in College Football 26
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Earlier this week, I wrapped up my 'Louisville Preseason CFB26 Preview Series.' I CPU simulated each of the Cardinals' games for their upcoming 2025 season using the video game 'EA Sports College Football 26,' and it produced some surprising results.
Louisville finished the series going just 7-5 overall, although that did come with a 5-3 mark in ACC play. While they had some big wins like at Virginia Tech and SMU, they also suffered a couple surprising losses to James Madison to Kentucky.
Below: Complete Preseason CFB26 Preview Series
- Game 2 vs. James Madison
- Game 3 vs. Bowling Green
- Game 4 at Pitt
- Game 5 vs. Virginia
- Game 6 at Miami
- Game 7 vs. Boston College
- Game 8 at Virginia Tech
- Game 9 vs. Cal
- Game 10 vs. Clemson
- Game 11 at SMU
- Game 12 vs. Kentucky
Given the preseason top-25 buzz that real-world Louisville has, seeing them go barely over .500 in game-to-game CPU simulations was a bit shocking. So, I wanted to take it up a notch.
I decided to CPU simulate Louisville's entire 2025 season not once, not twice, but 25 times. It produced a wide range of results, from supremely disappointing years to some of the best seasons in program history.
Below are the various results from the simulations, including year-to-year finishes, how Louisville did against each team, and bowl results. I even included each sim's ACC winner, national champion and Heisman Trophy winners.
Record for Each Simulation with ACC Record and Final Ranking
- Sim 1: 10-3 (5-3) - No. 12
- Sim 2: 8-5 (3-5)
- Sim 3: 10-3 (5-3) - No. 15
- Sim 4: 8-5 (4-4)
- Sim 5: 8-5 (3-5)
- Sim 6: 7-6 (3-5)
- Sim 7: 5-7 (2-5)
- Sim 8: 8-5 (4-4)
- Sim 9: 8-5 (5-3) - No. 23
- Sim 10: 6-7 (3-5)
- Sim 11: 10-3 (6-2) - No. 9
- Sim 12: 9-4 (5-3)
- Sim 13: 8-5 (3-5)
- Sim 14: 8-5 (4-4)
- Sim 15: 10-3 (6-2) - No. 22
- Sim 16: 8-5 (5-3)
- Sim 17: 9-4 (4-4)
- Sim 18: 4-8 (1-7)
- Sim 19: 10-3 (6-2) - No. 8
- Sim 20: 11-4 (6-2) - No. 6
- Sim 21: 7-6 (4-4)
- Sim 22: 10-3 (6-2) - No. 12
- Sim 23: 7-6 (4-4)
- Sim 24: 9-4 (4-4)
- Sim 25: 10-4 (7-1) - No. 19
Average win/loss record: 8.32-4.72
Average ACC win/loss record: 4.32-3.68
Ranked Finishes: 9 (Highest - No. 6)
Win/Loss Records vs. Each Team with Average Scores
- FCS SE (EKU): 25-0 (46.7-7.0)
- James Madison: 21-4 (32.9-21.7)
- Bowling Green: 24-1 (38.6-13.4)
- at Pitt: 14-11 (29.8-27.2)
- Virginia: 20-5 (30.5-21.7)
- at Miami: 3-22 (19.8-31.6)
- Boston College: 17-8 (32.9-23.6)
- at Virginia Tech: 15-10 (29.6-26.4)
- Cal: 20-5 (33.7-19.9)
- Clemson: 9-16 (24.2-31.2)
- at SMU: 10-15 (31.1-32.0)
- Kentucky: 18-7 (32.6-24.9)
Average Offense (with bowls): 31.69 PPG
Average Defense (with bowls): 23.51 PPG
Total Occurrences of Final Season Records
- 11-4 (1)
- 10-3 (6)
- 10-4 (1)
- 9-4 (3)
- 8-5 (8)
- 7-6 (3)
- 6-7 (1)
- 5-7 (1)
- 4-8 (1)
Total Occurrences of ACC Records
- 7-1 (1)
- 6-2 (5)
- 5-3 (5)
- 4-4 (7)
- 3-5 (5)
- 2-6 (1)
- 1-7 (1)
ACC Championship Game Appearances
- Sim 20: 51-3 loss to Miami
- Sim 25: 41-38 loss to Clemson
Bowl Performances
Overall Bowl Record: 12-12
College Football Playoff Appearances: 3 (Sim 11, 19, 20)
Other Bowl Appearances: Gasparilla (5), GameAbove Sports (4), Fenway (3), Birmingham (2), Duke's Mayo (2), Holiday, Military, Sun, Pop-Tarts
- Sim 1: Birmingham, 37-34 win vs. Tennessee
- Sim 2: GameAbove Sports, 36-7 win vs. UConn
- Sim 3: Gasparilla, 28-16 win vs. Georgia
- Sim 4: Gasparilla, 31-29 loss vs. Arkansas
- Sim 5: Fenway, 42-14 win vs. Ball State
- Sim 6: Fenway, 41-27 loss vs. Washington
- Sim 7: N/A
- Sim 8: Gasparilla, 31-13 loss vs. Florida
- Sim 9: Gasparilla, 36-34 loss vs. Oklahoma
- Sim 10: Fenway, 32-31 loss vs. Notre Dame
- Sim 11: CFP 1st Round (home), 28-24 loss vs. Pitt
- Sim 12: Birmingham, 48-17 win vs. Mississippi State
- Sim 13: Military, 49-19 win vs. Memphis
- Sim 14: Duke's Mayo, 42-14 win vs. USC
- Sim 15: Holiday, 51-7 win vs. Oregon State
- Sim 16: Gasparilla, 28-21 loss vs. Florida
- Sim 17: GameAbove Sports, 31-6 vs. Miami-Oh.
- Sim 18: N/A
- Sim 19: CFP 1st Round (home), 36-34 loss vs. Oregon
- Sim 20: CFP 1st Round (home), 34-20 win vs. Duke; Orange, 33-11 loss vs. Miami
- Sim 21: GameAbove Sports, 23-20 loss vs. Tulane
- Sim 22: Sun, 24-8 win vs. Colorado State
- Sim 23: Duke's Mayo, 30-27 loss vs. Indiana
- Sim 24: GameAbove Sports, 27-24 win vs. Miami-Oh.
- Sim 25: Pop-Tarts, 41-38 loss vs. Baylor
ACC Champions (total occurrences)
- Miami (15)
- Duke (6)
- Clemson (4)
National Champions (total occurrences if multiple)
- Penn State (5)
- Duke (4)
- Miami (3)
- Texas (3)
- Georgia (2)
- Texas A&M (2)
- Texas Tech (2)
- Clemson
- Oklahoma
- Ohio State
- South Carolina
Heisman Trophy Winners (total occurrences if multiple)
- Clemson QB Cade Klubnik (3)
- Georgia WR Zachariah Branch (3)
- Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith (3)
- Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza (2)
- Oregon RB Makhi Hughes (2)
- USF QB Byrum Brown (2)
- Boise State QB Maddux Madsen
- Clemson WR Tyler Brown
- James Madison QB Alonza Barnett III
- Kentucky WR Troy Stellato
- Ohio State QB Julian Sayin
- Oklahoma QB John Mateer
- SMU QB Kevin Jennings
- Tennessee QB Joey Aguilar
- Texas A&M RB Le’Veon Moss
- USF WR Chas Nimrod
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Caullin Lacy: Jordan Prather - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky