Former Maryland linebacker could rake in millions with position change
Michigan's Jaishawn Barham is a physically imposing young football player. Standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing in at 248-pounds with speed and athleticism of a player much smaller, he can take over a game from his linebacker spot almost at will. But heading into the 2025 season, Barham could be slated to take that size, speed, and athleticism to the EDGE rusher position.
A guy with his gifts going up against much bigger but slower tackles could create serious mismatch issues that opposing offensive coordinators will need to account for. When that happens, an entire playbook and scheme can be affected. Aside from helping Wink Martindale and the defense in Ann Arbor next year, the switch could benefit Barham to the tune of millions of dollars.
NFL teams place a higher premium on EDGE rush talent in relation to linebacker talent, and that premium comes with a higher value in the draft. Being selected higher would guarantee Barham money, the type of money that is life changing. Millions of dollars and guarantees are what separates a 1st, 2nd, and 3rd round pick.
With Barham showing that he has the game knowledge to run a defense at the linebacker position and then switching to EDGE, his draft stock will surely rise. In fact, Penn State did this with their top defensive player, Abdul Carter. The switch improved his draft stock over 22 points, and he is now firmly projected as a top ten pick in most NFL Draft mocks.
