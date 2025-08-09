Former Maryland Terrapin linebacker Josh Woods shines as Atlanta Falcons captain
Last night, former Maryland Terrapins linebacker Josh Woods made a significant impact with the Atlanta Falcons. Serving impressively as a team captain, he delivered an outstanding performance. The Baltimore native forced a fumble on the game's opening drive, setting a strong tone early on. He also led all players with an impressive seven tackles, including one for a loss, showcasing the grit and instincts that Terps fans recognize and appreciate so well.
Woods played for the Maryland Terrapins from 2014 to 2017, where he was a cornerstone of the Terrapins' defense. Throughout his time there, he played in 34 games and recorded a total of 107 tackles, including 73 solo tackles. He also achieved five tackles for loss, two interceptions, eight passes defended, and one forced fumble. His senior year was his best, starting in 10 games and piling up 62 tackles (45 solo), four tackles for loss, and two picks despite missing two games due to injury. A versatile defensive back turned linebacker, Woods's work ethic and football IQ made him a fan favorite in College Park. His leadership on the field carried over to the NFL, where he is now earning respect as a captain for the Atlanta Falcons.
Undrafted in 2018, Woods fought through stints with the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, and Arizona Cardinals before joining the Falcons. His 2023 season with Arizona was a breakout, with a career-high 61 tackles and a forced fumble in 11 games. Now, with Atlanta, he is proving he is more than a special team's contributor. His performance last night - disrupting the first drive and leading in tackles - shows he is ready to anchor the Falcons' defense.
Maryland fans are not surprised to see Woods thrive. His heart and hustle are now shining on the NFL stage. Keep an eye on this Terrapin as he continues to make College Park proud.