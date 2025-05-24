Miami Listed As One of Eight Teams With the Most Blue-Chip Commits
The Miami Hurricanes only have ten commitments on their roster, and still, they have quality over quantity with the 2026 recruiting class they have assembled.
The Miami Hurricanes are still pushing for one of the best recruiting classes for 2026. They have ten commits, and eight are classified as blue-chip (four-star/five-star recruits).
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
- OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
- CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
- RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
- OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)
- OT, JJ Sparks, 6-foot-4, 295 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 4/2/2025)
- CB, Jontavius Wyman, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Jonesboro, Georgia (Committed 4/6/2025)
- OL, Jackson Cantwell, 6-foot-7.5, 315 lbs. - Nixa, Missouri (Committed 5/13/2025)
This only proves that the Hurricanes are pushing for something great after finishing outside of the top ten for the first time in the Mario Cristobal era. This will be his fourth recruiting class, and it has the chance to be his best. It started with Jackson Cantwell to be the trend for the future of the Hurricanes. Now the Canes have the No. 8 class in the country and continue to go after the best of the best in the state and around the country.
