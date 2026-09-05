No. 7 Miami Distributes Blank Depth Chart Before Stanford Game
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Is it the Nick Saban in him or just another day in Coral Gables for Mario Cristobal?
Nevertheless, the Miami Hurricanes have operated with top security, benefiting from the university being private and Crisotbal taking advantage of it.
No. 7 Miami takes on Stanford (1-0) at 9:00 p.m. ET on ESPN in the Canes' season opener, and it comes without a depth chart to go around.
This could also be another ploy to keep everyone guessing with another depth chart being passed around as the game kicks off, but many have wondered who will line up on the Canes' offensive and defensive lines all offseason.
Miami is also down four players entering this game. The Cardinal on the other hand are down 16.
Now it is a guessing game about who will be where. No one is starting over: QB Darian Mensah, WRs Malachi Toney and Cooper Barkate, RB Mark Fletcher Jr., DB OJ Frederique, and DL Armondo Blount, Justin Scott, and Ahmad Moten. Every other position is a free game.
The biggest question all offseason has been what the offensive line would look like and consist of, but everyone will have to wait until the first offensive snaps of the game to see what the full Hurricanes team will look like.
Full 2026 Miami Hurricanes Position Preview:
Miami Hurricanes on SI will keep an updated position preview until fall camp starts in August.
Projected Depth Chart:
Quarterbacks
Cornerbacks
Running Backs
Safety
Linebackers
Wide Receivers
Offensive Line
Defensive Line
Tight End
QUARTERBACK
1. Darian Mensah
2. Luke Nickel
RUNNING BACK
1. Mark Fletcher
2. CharMar Brown
WIDE RECEIVER
X Receiver: Cooper Barkate, Vandrevius Jacobs
Z Receiver: Daylyn Upshaw, Josh Moore
Y: Malachi Toney, Daylyn Upshaw
TIGHT END
1. Elija Lofton
2. Gavin Mueller
OFFENSIVE LINE
Left Tackle: Samson Okunlola, Joel Ervin
Left Guard: Jackson Cantwell, Joel Ervin
Center: Ryan Rodriguez, SJ Alofaituli
Right Guard: Ben Congdon, Max Buchanan
Right Tackle: Matthew McCoy, Jaden Wilkerson
DEFENSIVE LINE
Defensive End: Armondo Blount, Herbert Scroggins III
Defensive Tackle: Justin Scott, Keona Davis
Defensive Tackle: Ahmad Moten, Jarquez Carter
Defensive End: Damon Wilson, Marquise Lightfoot
LINEBACKER
Weak-side Linebacker: Chase Smith, Bobby Pruitt
Middle Linebacker: Mo Toure, Kamal Bonner
SECONDARY
Cornerback: OJ Frederique, Ethan O'Connor
Safety: Bryce Fitzgerald, Omar Thornton
Safety: Zechariah Poyser, JJ Dunnigan
Cornerback: Xavier Lucas, Damari Brown
Nickel: Omar Thornton, Camdin Portis
Special Teams:
Punter: Dylan Joyce
Kicker: Jake Olsen
Kick Off: Jake Weinberg
Punt Return: Malachi Toney, Girard Pringle Jr.
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5