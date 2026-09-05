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No. 7 Miami Distributes Blank Depth Chart Before Stanford Game

The Hurricanes know who they have ready to play, but they're ready to keep everyone else guessing before the first snap.
Justice Sandle|
Jul 15, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami head coach Mario Cristobal speaks to the media during ACC Media Days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Jul 15, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami head coach Mario Cristobal speaks to the media during ACC Media Days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Miami (FL) Hurricanes

Is it the Nick Saban in him or just another day in Coral Gables for Mario Cristobal?

Nevertheless, the Miami Hurricanes have operated with top security, benefiting from the university being private and Crisotbal taking advantage of it.

No. 7 Miami takes on Stanford (1-0) at 9:00 p.m. ET on ESPN in the Canes' season opener, and it comes without a depth chart to go around.

The Miami Hurricanes Depth Chart Against Stanford
The Miami Hurricanes Depth Chart Against Stanford | Canes on SI

This could also be another ploy to keep everyone guessing with another depth chart being passed around as the game kicks off, but many have wondered who will line up on the Canes' offensive and defensive lines all offseason.

Miami is also down four players entering this game. The Cardinal on the other hand are down 16.

Now it is a guessing game about who will be where. No one is starting over: QB Darian Mensah, WRs Malachi Toney and Cooper Barkate, RB Mark Fletcher Jr., DB OJ Frederique, and DL Armondo Blount, Justin Scott, and Ahmad Moten. Every other position is a free game.

The biggest question all offseason has been what the offensive line would look like and consist of, but everyone will have to wait until the first offensive snaps of the game to see what the full Hurricanes team will look like.

Full 2026 Miami Hurricanes Position Preview:

Miami Hurricanes on SI will keep an updated position preview until fall camp starts in August.

Projected Depth Chart:

Quarterbacks
Cornerbacks
Running Backs
Safety
Linebackers
Wide Receivers
Offensive Line
Defensive Line
Tight End

QUARTERBACK

1. Darian Mensah

2. Luke Nickel

RUNNING BACK

1. Mark Fletcher

2. CharMar Brown

WIDE RECEIVER

X Receiver: Cooper Barkate, Vandrevius Jacobs

Z Receiver: Daylyn Upshaw, Josh Moore

Y: Malachi Toney, Daylyn Upshaw

TIGHT END

1. Elija Lofton

2. Gavin Mueller

OFFENSIVE LINE

Left Tackle: Samson Okunlola, Joel Ervin

Left Guard: Jackson Cantwell, Joel Ervin

Center: Ryan Rodriguez, SJ Alofaituli

Right Guard: Ben Congdon, Max Buchanan

Right Tackle: Matthew McCoy, Jaden Wilkerson

DEFENSIVE LINE

Defensive End: Armondo Blount, Herbert Scroggins III

Defensive Tackle: Justin Scott, Keona Davis

Defensive Tackle: Ahmad Moten, Jarquez Carter

Defensive End: Damon Wilson, Marquise Lightfoot

LINEBACKER

Weak-side Linebacker: Chase Smith, Bobby Pruitt

Middle Linebacker: Mo Toure, Kamal Bonner

SECONDARY

Cornerback: OJ Frederique, Ethan O'Connor

Safety: Bryce Fitzgerald, Omar Thornton

Safety: Zechariah Poyser, JJ Dunnigan

Cornerback: Xavier Lucas, Damari Brown

Nickel: Omar Thornton, Camdin Portis

Special Teams:

Punter: Dylan Joyce

Kicker: Jake Olsen

Kick Off: Jake Weinberg

Punt Return: Malachi Toney, Girard Pringle Jr.

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Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

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