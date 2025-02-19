5-star Ohio State Commit Chris Henry Jr. Locks In Official Visit With the Miami Hurricanes
One of the biggest recruits in the 2026 class has an official date set for Miami and coach Mario Cristobal.
five-star Ohio State wide receiver commit Chris Henry Jr. will take an official visit to Miami the weekend of May 30 to June 1 per Hayes Fawcett of On3.
USC, Oregon, and Ohio State will also host Henry Jr. for official visits in June. The Highlight sought-after receiver is the No. 6 overall prospect, No. 2 WR, and top player in California in the 2026 class per the On3 Industry Rankings.
The five-star WR has been in Coral Gables before in 2022 where he made one unofficial visit to Miami. He has made six unofficial visits to Ohio State, four to USC, and four to Oregon.
The Miami Hurricanes begin to turn their attention to the 2026 class. They already have three commits and currently have the No. 31 class in the country according to 247 Sports.
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
Check out the Miami football recruiting tracker for a full breakdown of the 2026 classes and more.
READ MORE FROM MIAMI HURRICANES ON SI:
Miami Hurricanes Legend Snubbed from the Pro Football Hall of Fame Again
Where Does Miami's Mario Cristobal Fall in the Coaching Rankings for 2025?
Some In the National Media Loves Carson Beck as the New Miami Quarterback
Miami Returns Former Assistant To Help The Secondary of the Hurricanes
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.