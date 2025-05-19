All Hurricanes

Blue-Chip Safety Tamarion Watkins List Miami in his Final Four Schools

The Miami Hurricanes are still on the recruiting trails and making sure that they have no holes in areas like in the past. That starts with the Hurricanes landing in the top four schools for four-star safety Tamario Watkins.

Nov 30, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal looks on prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
He also lists South Carolina, Texas A&M, and Georgia in his final four. Proximity-wise wise he could be leaning toward the Gamecocks, and they have been recruiting him the hardest. It won't be easy for the Hurricanes, but also know that Mario Cristobal will try and get whoever he thinks will fit the program the best.

If you haven't noticed, the Hurricanes are reloading a secondary that saw clear depth issues in the previous two seasons. As of now, the Hurricanes have three cornerbacks committed, and they continue to work to bring more in from the portal and from recruiting.

The Hurricanes have the No. 8 recruiting class in the country after the commitment of Cantwell, and more stars will start to commit to the Hurricanes soon and boost that number.

Class of 2026 Commitments

  1. CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
  2. LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
  3. QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
  4. OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
  5. CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
  6. RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
  7. OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)
  8. OT, JJ Sparks, 6-foot-4, 295 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 4/2/2025)
  9. CB, Jontavius Wyman, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Jonesboro, Georgia (Committed 4/6/2025)
  10. OL, Jackson Cantwell, 6-foot-7.5, 315 lbs. - Nixa, Missouri (Committed 5/13/2025)

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

