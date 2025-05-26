All Hurricanes

Elite Four-Star Defensive Tackle Nolan Wilson Lists Miami In His Top Five Schools

The Miami Hurricanes continue to rebuild their defense as four-star tackle Nolan Wilson lists the Canes in his final five schools.

Justice Sandle

Oct 26, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal watches from the sideline against the Florida State Seminoles during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The Miami Hurricanes have consistently been on the list of some of the top talent around the country, and another talented player has listed the Canes in his top five schools.

According to Hayes Fawcett of On3, the Picayune, MS four-star defensive lineman Nolan Wilson is down to his final five schools: Alabama, Auburn, Ole Miss, Miami, and Florida.

The No. 3 DL will officially visit Alabama on May 30, Auburn on June 6, Ole Miss on June 13, and Miami on June 20. Florida is the only finalist not to receive an official visit, but that could change for the talented player, as it can be a long summer.

As of now, Wilson does not at a set commitment date.

The Hurricanes have already solidified a top-ten class. Now, the Canes will look to creep into the top five quicker than most would expect. As of now, they have the No. 8 recruiting class (per On3) and will continue to push forward with other top recruits they have their eyes on.

Class of 2026 Commitments

  1. CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
  2. LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
  3. QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
  4. OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
  5. CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
  6. RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
  7. OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)
  8. OT, JJ Sparks, 6-foot-4, 295 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 4/2/2025)
  9. CB, Jontavius Wyman, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Jonesboro, Georgia (Committed 4/6/2025)
  10. OL, Jackson Cantwell, 6-foot-7.5, 315 lbs. - Nixa, Missouri (Committed 5/13/2025)
  11. OL, Rhys Woodrow, 6-foot-4, 310 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 5/24/2025)

Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

