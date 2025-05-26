Elite Four-Star Defensive Tackle Nolan Wilson Lists Miami In His Top Five Schools
The Miami Hurricanes have consistently been on the list of some of the top talent around the country, and another talented player has listed the Canes in his top five schools.
According to Hayes Fawcett of On3, the Picayune, MS four-star defensive lineman Nolan Wilson is down to his final five schools: Alabama, Auburn, Ole Miss, Miami, and Florida.
The No. 3 DL will officially visit Alabama on May 30, Auburn on June 6, Ole Miss on June 13, and Miami on June 20. Florida is the only finalist not to receive an official visit, but that could change for the talented player, as it can be a long summer.
As of now, Wilson does not at a set commitment date.
The Hurricanes have already solidified a top-ten class. Now, the Canes will look to creep into the top five quicker than most would expect. As of now, they have the No. 8 recruiting class (per On3) and will continue to push forward with other top recruits they have their eyes on.
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
- OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
- CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
- RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
- OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)
- OT, JJ Sparks, 6-foot-4, 295 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 4/2/2025)
- CB, Jontavius Wyman, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Jonesboro, Georgia (Committed 4/6/2025)
- OL, Jackson Cantwell, 6-foot-7.5, 315 lbs. - Nixa, Missouri (Committed 5/13/2025)
- OL, Rhys Woodrow, 6-foot-4, 310 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 5/24/2025)