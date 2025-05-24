Four-Star Cornerback CJ Hester Lists Miami in his Final Six Schools
The Miami Hurricanes continue to try to rebuild its secondary as CJ Hester list the Canes in his final six schools.
Four-star cornerback CJ Hester (no relation to all-time Hurricane great Devin Hester) is down to his final six schools: Miami, Florida, Syracuse, Georgia, Auburn, and Iowa
Hester is ranked as the No. 262 overall player and the No. 22 cornerback in the 2026 class by On3 and plans to announce his commitment on July 1. As of now, the Gators lead to charge on his recruitment process, but with the Hurricanes, anything could happen. This will be the fourth cornerback of many that could likely commit to the Canes over the next few months ahead of their senior season.
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
- OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
- CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
- RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
- OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)
- OT, JJ Sparks, 6-foot-4, 295 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 4/2/2025)
- CB, Jontavius Wyman, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Jonesboro, Georgia (Committed 4/6/2025)
- OL, Jackson Cantwell, 6-foot-7.5, 315 lbs. - Nixa, Missouri (Committed 5/13/2025)
