Miami Commit Jackson Cantwell Nearly Breaks NFHS Shot Put Record
The Miami Hurricanes have an athlete waiting for them as the No. 1 recruit in the 2026 class, Jackson Cantwell, who nearly breaks the NFHS shot put record.
The 6-foot-8, 320 lbs. Nixa junior won the Missouri Class 5 shot put championship for the third consecutive year. Cantwell's throw of 76 feet, 11 1/4 inches, or 23.45m, fell 1 centimeter shy of breaking Michael Carter's NFHS national record of 77-0. Carter, who prepped at Dallas Jefferson, set it back in 1979 in Denton, Texas.
This was also in honor of his father, who was an Olympic silver medalist in shot put in the 2008 Olympics.
All this shows is that Cantwell is a monster athlete. He is the type of player and person that the Miami Hurricanes will cherish and turn into a superstar tackle quickly.
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
- OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
- CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
- RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
- OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)
- OT, JJ Sparks, 6-foot-4, 295 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 4/2/2025)
- CB, Jontavius Wyman, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Jonesboro, Georgia (Committed 4/6/2025)
- OL, Jackson Cantwell, 6-foot-7.5, 315 lbs. - Nixa, Missouri (Committed 5/13/2025)
- OL, Rhys Woodrow, 6-foot-4, 310 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 5/24/2025)