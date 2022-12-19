Miami Hurricanes Recruiting Rundown

Article cover photo: former UCF cornerback Davonte Brown; credit Brian Smith.

For any Miami Hurricanes fan, the month of December has been a whirlwind of recruiting news and Transfer Portal suddenness.

Prior to this article, Miami had already secured the commitments of 25 prospects. Here’s an overview of the events that led to where things stand, as well as noting a few more prospects that could end up signing with Mario Cristobal and The U.

*The month of December started off with a bang. Linebacker Marcellius Pulliam announced for the Hurricanes on Dec. 3. The 6-foot-3 and 215-pound defender could end up playing multiple linebacker positions, and he’s coming off a senior season in which he helped his Tyrone (Ga.) Sandy Creek teammates capture a state championship.

*Next up, Miami’s lone defensive tackle recruit made his pledge on Dec. 4, Joshua Horton from Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes. The Canes flipped his commitment from Atlantic Coast rival North Carolina. That’s a key pickup because no recruiting class can truly be completed without interior defensive line help. The 6-foot-4 and 295-pound defensive tackle has a chance to be an every-down defender with his ability to play the run and get after the passer.

RELATED: Detailed information for each member of the 2023 Miami recruiting class

*One of the most important local recruiting battles was won next. Miami (Fla.) Central’s Rueben Bain, one of the nation’s premier defensive ends, selected Miami over Florida State, Alabama and Auburn on Dec. 13. Cristobal and his staff wanted to reel in the best from nearby high schools and Bain certainly fit that profile.

*Speed came to the Hurricanes next by way of another local product. Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard running back Chris Johnson and his 10.45 100 meter time decided on Miami over Ole Miss. Johnson has proven to be one of those rare talents that could change a game during any one given play.

*To help pave the way for Johnson and block for Miami signal callers as well, the Hurricanes secured the commitment of the nation’s top overall offensive tackle recruit in Sports Illustrated’s 99, and that was Samson Okunlola. With offers from across the United States, Okunlola’s commitment to Miami supplied the Hurricanes with a future left tackle with NFL upside.

*Miami has also been active with the Transfer Portal. With Cristobal being a former offensive lineman himself, when former Alabama starting offensive guard Javion Cohen became available, the Canes pounced. His official visit went from Dec. 16-18 and he announced his Miami commitment on Sunday afternoon. He’s expected to be a starter for Miami next fall and will have two years of eligibility.

*After Cohen and also on Dec. 18, last night Miami landed the commitment of talented running back Mark Fletcher. He had previously been committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes, and Fletcher was reportedly trending towards being a Florida Gator. His official visit to Miami this past weekend made the difference in Miami landing the 6-foot-1 and 225-pound runner, as Miami continued to win head-to-head battles against Florida (Cormani McClain, Okunlola, Malik Bryant, and Tommy Kinsler among them). Fletcher provided the Hurricanes with an excellent complement to the speed of Johnson at running back.

So, what’s next for Miami?

*Two days away from National Signing Day, watch out for Miami with the Brown brothers – Damari Brown and Davonte Brown – as the Canes have not slowed down their recruiting efforts. Damari Brown played at American Heritage, like Fletcher, and Davonte Brown has been a UCF Knight the past three seasons. Prior to that, the elder Brown was also an American Heritage player. Their exact decision time has yet to be announced, but expected fairly soon.

*There’s also hope that Miami can flip safety Conrad Hussey from Penn State. Playing at Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas, Hussey’s speed and natural athleticism attracted offers from ACC, SEC, Big 10 and programs from across America. He was just on Miami’s campus for an official visit, so everyone has been awaiting his decision. No word just yet.

*From Miami (Fla.) Central, linebacker Stanquan Clark has been a UM target for a long time. He helped the Rockets win their fourth consecutive state title, alongside Bain. He has been a Louisville commitment for quite some time but that did not slow down Cristobal and his staff from coming after him. Clark has been quiet about where he’s headed, but a final decision has to be coming soon with National Signing Day just two days from now.

*The surprise? Literally, during such a topsy-turvy recruiting year, one should have expected at least one more surprise by the time Wednesday concludes, right? Miami fans should not be shocked if that indeed does happen. Maybe a Transfer Portal addition, perhaps a prep player, but Canes fans should be ready for anything by the time National Signing Day has come and gone.

